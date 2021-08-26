Which Birthday Cake Recipe Pairs with Your Birth Month?
If you were a birthday cake, what flavor would you be? Yellow cake with chocolate buttercream frosting, strawberry cake with whipped frosting, butter cake with fresh berries, or maybe you would be a Funfetti cake. Like flavors of the season, each birthday month has the best birthday cake suited just for the special people born that month. If you're looking for birthday cake ideas you've come to the right place!www.wideopeneats.com
Comments / 1