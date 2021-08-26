Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Which Birthday Cake Recipe Pairs with Your Birth Month?

By Carissa Stanz
Posted by 
Wide Open Eats
Wide Open Eats
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you were a birthday cake, what flavor would you be? Yellow cake with chocolate buttercream frosting, strawberry cake with whipped frosting, butter cake with fresh berries, or maybe you would be a Funfetti cake. Like flavors of the season, each birthday month has the best birthday cake suited just for the special people born that month. If you're looking for birthday cake ideas you've come to the right place!

www.wideopeneats.com

Comments / 1

Wide Open Eats

Wide Open Eats

Dallas, TX
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Wide Open Eats celebrates honest home cooks that make the most of what they have, covering food of every kind and regional style. Our virtual kitchen ranges from the farmhouse sink to the backwoods campfire. Featuring all things food and drink, from original recipes to thoughtful food and product reviews, we're here for the home cooks because we are them, too.

 https://www.wideopeneats.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthday Cakes#Chocolate Gifts#Layer Cake#Angel Food Cake#Food Drink#Funfetti#The Red Velvet Cake
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesmyrecipes.com

I Discovered the Secret Ingredient for the World's Best Scrambled Eggs

I am one of those odd people who does not like to eat eggs unless they have been blended. So, when it comes to cooking them, I am not the person you should consider an expert when it comes to hard boiled or soft boiled, fried or over easy, poached or coddled or shirred. But you can bet your bottom dollar I am the woman to call about scrambled.
Recipesrecipesgram.com

Delicious Earthquake Cake Recipe

Earthquake cake is one of my favorite desserts this season! So chocolatey, moist, and creamy! It is easy to prepare and the final product is a real earthquake, messy and tasty!. Ingredients:. 1 cup pecans, chopped. 1 cup flaked coconut. 25 ounces (1 box) chocolate cake mix. 8 ounces (1...
RecipesFood52

Water Pie Was a Depression-Era Treat—Why Are People Into It Now?

The last gasp of summer is high time for pie making. Fruits that have spent months softening in the sun are at their best when paired with a flaky, buttery crust. But what if I were to tell you that recently, a certain pie caught my eye that needs no fruit at all? In fact, this pie requires so few ingredients that its main component is water.
Recipestasteofhome.com

What Are Funeral Potatoes, Anyway?

If you’ve ever heard the term “funeral potatoes,” you may have immediately turned the other direction. But while it sounds like a somber dish with that name, that’s not necessarily the case. What are funeral potatoes exactly? Loaded with potatoes, cheese and sour cream, this classic casserole dish is quick...
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Vintage Grandma’s Cream Cake

This vintage cream cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! Vintage does not necessarily have to mean that you need to spend all day long in the kitchen – today we have so many facilities that can help us do it simple and quick! Just like that! Here is the recipe:
Recipesamericastestkitchen.com

How to Make an $8 Steak Taste Like an $18 Steak

Most of us can’t afford to grill a strip steak every night. But we can get a less expensive steak to taste just as good as one. Here’s the truth: If you want big, meaty flavor from a grilled piece of beef, you’re going to get what you pay for. Expensive cuts—such as strip steaks, rib eyes, and T-bones—are expensive because they come from the middle of the steer. As you go farther down the animal, the price tag decreases—but the potential for dry, chewy meat with gamy, liver-y flavor increases.
Recipesrecipes.net

Apple Cobbler Crisp Recipe

For the perfect fall dessert, try this apple cobbler crisp. It’s great warm and straight out of the oven and is perfect with vanilla ice cream on top. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Combine 1 cup flour, sugar, and baking powder in a medium-sized mixing bowl. Set aside. In...
Recipestastywoo.com

This is The Oldest PECAN PIE Recipe (from 1925)

This is the oldest pecan pie recipe, which originates from 1925. In fact, the pecan pan was promoted by the company which made corn syrup (that is the 2nd-most known ingredient), after the nuts. This original pecan pie is very easy-to-make. It will take you about one hour. Ingredients:. For...
Recipesthejacksonpress.org

Gooey Butter Cake

If you’re looking for a simple dessert that will wow any crowd, look no further. This Gooey Butter Cake is easy to make and absolutely delicious!. additional powdered sugar for sprinkling (optional) Directions. Step 1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F and lightly spray a 9×13-inch baking dish with...
RecipesPosted by
30Seconds

Easy Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Bars Recipe: These Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Bars Will Blow Your Mind

These delicious chocolate chip peanut butter bars will blow your mind. Just four ingredients? In the oven in less than 10 minutes? Yes, it's true!. This simple dessert recipe for chocolate chip peanut butter squares is the ultimate easy cookie bar and a favorite from the iconic Pillsbury Bake-Off. Try them once and you'll be hooked. These cookies are so good!
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

How to Make a Tomato Sandwich Like a True Southerner

If you grew up in the South, chances are you’ve heard of a tomato sandwich. When I asked my friends and family about them, I’ve never received more passionate answers regarding a sandwich. They are loved and cherished by many! When brought up, expect a story about how their grandma...
RecipesPosted by
FIRST For Women

This Tasty 3-Ingredient Cake Is the Perfect Weeknight Treat

How often do you finish a delicious dinner and find yourself jonesing for “a little something sweet”? Nothing hits the spot quite like a slice of freshly baked cake, but most of us would like to avoid juggling a ton of ingredients to whip it up. Luckily, this simple recipe will satisfy those cravings for a homemade treat without the hassle!
Recipes101 Cookbooks

Flourless Chocolate Cake

If you’ve never baked a flourless chocolate cake, please consider this serious encouragement. Not much of a baker? This is the cake that can change your mind. It’s a classic. Nearly every great baker I know has a version in their repertoire. Likely because it’s relatively simple to make, uses a short list of ingredients, and is a legit showstopper.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Energy Bites Recipe

Craving peanut butter cookies but too lazy to make them? We've got you covered with these peanut butter energy bites. They are similar to the creamy cookie, but take a fraction of the time to make. Plus, they only require three simple, better-for-you ingredients. Chances are all of these ingredients are sitting in your pantry waiting to be used.

Comments / 1

Community Policy