Benedict Cumberbatch is a cruel rancher in teaser for 'Power of the Dog'

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
Benedict Cumberbatch stars in the new teaser for "Power of the Dog" alongside Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Benedict Cumberbatch is a rancher who inspires fear and who takes on a new apprentice in the new teaser for The Power of the Dog.

Cumberbatch portrays charismatic rancher Phil Burbank, who takes a liking to the younger Peter, played by Kodi Smit-McPhee in the clip releases on Thursday.

Peter is the son of Rose, portrayed by Kirsten Dunst. Rose is the widowed owner of a restaurant where Phil drove her and Peter to tears by acting badly. Phil's brother George, portrayed by Dunst's real-life husband Jesse Plemons, comforts Rose and later marries her.

The teaser highlights how Phil starts taking Peter out on rides, much to Rose's dismay. Phil also shows Peter how to use a saddle.

The Power of the Dog, from writer and director Jane Campion (Bright Star), is coming to select theaters on Nov. 17 and on Netflix Dec. 1.

Co-stars include Thomasin McKenzie, Frances Conroy, Keith Carradine, Peter Carroll, Adam Beach.

The film will also screen on Oct.1 at the New York Film Festival, which has set The Power of the Dog as its 2021 centerpiece selection.

