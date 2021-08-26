Cancel
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill goes to reserve/COVID-19 list, joining coach Mike Vrabel, six others

By Ben Arthur, Nashville Tennessean
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, becoming the latest to hit the list since coach Mike Vrabel tested positive for the virus over the weekend , general manager Jon Robinson announced Thursday.

The Titans also placed tight end Geoff Swaim and linebacker Justin March-Lillard on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Since Vrabel's positive test Sunday, Tennessee has placed seven players on the list, putting the Titans at outbreak point. The others are outside linebacker Harold Landry III, linebacker Nick Dzubnar, running back Jeremy McNichols and defensive lineman Anthony Rush.

Tannehill had been in the process of getting vaccinated when he spoke to the media last month at training camp. He said he got the vaccine because he felt forced by the league's protocols for unvaccinated players, including limitations on interactions with teammates inside the team facility.

Ryan Tannehill is the latest Titan to hit the COVID-19 list. George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

Robinson said Vrabel and the players on the list have had "minimal" symptoms and that the Titans are around 97-98% vaccinated or have antibodies, which means a person previously had COVID-19. He said before training camp the team was 90% vaccinated.

Robinson on Thursday also urged vaccination for the general public.

"I've had two people that I know personally that have lost loved ones over the last couple days, from symptoms and complications," Robinson said. "It's a life-saving vaccine. That's where I'm at."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Titans QB Ryan Tannehill goes to reserve/COVID-19 list, joining coach Mike Vrabel, six others

