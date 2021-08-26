What’s the crack on the origins of ‘craic’? | Brief letters

Sam Fender at the O2 Academy, Birmingham Photograph: Sachin Jethwa/REX/Shutterstock

In your interview with the Geordie singer-songwriter Sam Fender ( ‘Leftie is now a slur in working-class towns’, 25 August ), you quote him saying that a lot of his lyrics used to come from “pub craic”. The expression “crack” – gossip, banter, local news – is old Scottish and north-eastern English in origin. At some point in the late 20th century, the term was enthusiastically adopted in Ireland, whence it returned with its own Gaelic spelling. But I think we can be fairly certain that Sam, from North Shields, is inspired by the original “crack” rather than the recent Celtic construction.

Andrew Poole

Newcastle upon Tyne

• In its HQ revamp ( ‘All we need is a Walk of Fame!’ – the £4m rebirth of the National Youth Theatre, 24 August ), I hope the National Youth Theatre will find a way to commemorate its founder, Michael Croft. The NYT might never have happened without his vision and energy.

John Pelling

Coddenham, Suffolk

• Rafael Behr ( Opinion, 24 August ) might be correct in saying that Brexit is a failure but not a spectacular one. There is just one word missing: yet.

David Reed

London

• Dominic Raab says that “with the benefit of hindsight” he wouldn’t have gone on holiday while the Taliban were taking over Kabul ( Report, 25 August ). With foresight he shouldn’t have gone on holiday.

James Evans

Callington, Cornwall

• A long article on home working and workers’ rights ( 20 August ), with nothing in it about climate change and the need to travel less?

Emma Tristram

Binsted, Hampshire

