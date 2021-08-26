Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

What’s the crack on the origins of ‘craic’? | Brief letters

By Letters
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vfhy8_0bdlZ6IE00
Sam Fender at the O2 Academy, Birmingham Photograph: Sachin Jethwa/REX/Shutterstock

In your interview with the Geordie singer-songwriter Sam Fender ( ‘Leftie is now a slur in working-class towns’, 25 August ), you quote him saying that a lot of his lyrics used to come from “pub craic”. The expression “crack” – gossip, banter, local news – is old Scottish and north-eastern English in origin. At some point in the late 20th century, the term was enthusiastically adopted in Ireland, whence it returned with its own Gaelic spelling. But I think we can be fairly certain that Sam, from North Shields, is inspired by the original “crack” rather than the recent Celtic construction.
Andrew Poole
Newcastle upon Tyne

• In its HQ revamp ( ‘All we need is a Walk of Fame!’ – the £4m rebirth of the National Youth Theatre, 24 August ), I hope the National Youth Theatre will find a way to commemorate its founder, Michael Croft. The NYT might never have happened without his vision and energy.
John Pelling
Coddenham, Suffolk

• Rafael Behr ( Opinion, 24 August ) might be correct in saying that Brexit is a failure but not a spectacular one. There is just one word missing: yet.
David Reed
London

• Dominic Raab says that “with the benefit of hindsight” he wouldn’t have gone on holiday while the Taliban were taking over Kabul ( Report, 25 August ). With foresight he shouldn’t have gone on holiday.
James Evans
Callington, Cornwall

• A long article on home working and workers’ rights ( 20 August ), with nothing in it about climate change and the need to travel less?
Emma Tristram
Binsted, Hampshire

Have an opinion on anything you’ve read in the Guardian today? Please email us your letter and it will be considered for publication.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Croft
Person
Sam Fender
Person
Dominic Raab
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Craic#Uk#Rex Shutterstock#Scottish#Gaelic#North Shields#Celtic#Tyne#Hq#A Walk Of Fame#Nyt#Taliban
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Brexit
Country
Afghanistan
Country
U.K.
Related
ScienceThe Guardian

Country diary 1946: the bombsites bloom

Many people in certain busy parts of London have recently looked about them in surprise at what at first appeared to be snowflakes drifting down before the breeze. But when the “snowflakes” settled on sleeves or hats they were found to be the small parachute-like seed-carriers of the rosebay willow herb, which grows so profusely on any waste ground and particularly favours the bomb-scarred areas of the City of London. A few days ago these dreary spaces were for a brief time magnificently clothed in rosy purple and here and there in gold where the Oxford rag-wort blooms. But now the beauty is fading and millions of seeds are being scattered far and wide by the wind.
TechnologyThe Guardian

The end of phone calls: why young people have silenced their ringtones

Age: 16-24. I’m sorry. What did you say? [Whispers] Generation mute. I’m sorry? Bzzz bzzz bzzz. What? Shh! Noise is over. Well, actually, loud ringtones are over. A survey by the tech analyst Sensor Tower has shown that the number of ringtone downloads has slumped by almost a quarter in the UK between 2016 and 2020 – from 4.6m to 3.7m.
CelebritiesThe Guardian

Tracy-Ann Oberman: ‘My dad dropped dead in my arms at home. It was like an episode of Casualty’

Born in London, Tracy-Ann Oberman, 55, spent her early career with the Royal Shakespeare Company. Her television work includes EastEnders, Friday Night Dinner, It’s A Sin and the forthcoming Ridley Road. She writes BBC Radio 4 plays, including That Dinner Of 67 starring Kenneth Branagh. She is currently playing Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in the West End comedy The Windsors: Endgame. She is married with a daughter and lives in London.
MilitaryThe Guardian

US forces strike against ISKP suicide bombers in Kabul, officials say

US forces have launched a “defensive” military strike in Kabul against a vehicle carrying “multiple suicide bombers” from the Islamic State’s local affiliate in Afghanistan who were aiming to attack the airport, American officials have said. There was no immediate word on casualties and few other details about the incident,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy