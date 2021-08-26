Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Afghanistan

Afghan Chevening scholar relieved after evacuation to UK

By Jessica Murray and Amelia Gentleman
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QiAeF_0bdlZ1sb00
Afsana Hamidy - Chevening scholars are still in Afghanistan Photograph: HANDOUT

A Chevening scholar who has arrived in the UK after being airlifted out of Afghanistan has said she is relieved to escape the “hell” of Taliban rule but is worried about how the trauma of her ordeal will affect her studies.

Afsana Hamidy, 26, arrived at Birmingham airport on Wednesday, and will be studying a master’s in inclusive education at Roehampton University in London. “I have worked for almost two years to get this scholarship. This is the only thing that has given me hope for the future,” she said. “But I’m not sure how my studies will go with the mental situation that I have right now. It’s not easy to forget what has happened overnight.

“I have excitement in my heart but I’m nervous about my country, my friends and all the people who I left behind. I have a punishment feeling for myself because I left for a richer, safe country, but I couldn’t help others.”

There are 35 Afghan scholars due to be evacuated who are part of the Chevening programme, which funds one-year master’s degrees at UK universities.

It is thought there are still a number stuck in Kabul, including one who said he felt let down by the absence of assistance from the UK. “The British could have done more to help by arranging transportation to the airport,” he said. “As a Chevening scholar, they promised to evacuate us but they have left as alone at this hard time.”

He is in hiding and said he felt his life was now at risk. He sent videos from the security cameras at his home showing the Taliban making several visits to the house. “They are searching for me as they believe I promoted the UK’s culture and their agendas, and that I am their trained person.”

He said the British embassy had given him a relocation pass , but that the had failed to get close to the airport gate outside Baron hotel on Wednesday, and decided to stay at home the next day because he did not want to expose his children to the scenes of chaos again.

After the two suicide bombs outside Kabul airport on Thursday, one near the Baron hotel, he said he was relieved to have avoided the area.

The Foreign Office blocked the Chevening students from taking up their UK government-sponsored scholarships earlier this month, saying it would be unable to process their visas in time. Hamidy said the decision left her feeling “traumatised and stressful”. She said she feared being trapped in Afghanistan and targeted by the Taliban because of their opposition to women’s education.

“When the Taliban took over the country it was like a hell. I couldn’t focus, I couldn’t make decisions. All I could think about was how I’m going to get past the gates,” she said.

When she eventually made it to the airport she was evacuated on a military aircraft with between 600 and 700 other people. “We were all sitting on the ground of the aircraft so it was too crowded, too uncomfortable. As I was sat on the plane, I was thinking that I missed the time when I was able to travel humanly, not like this,” she said.

After arriving in the UK she was transferred to a nearby hotel to quarantine for 10 days under Covid rules, and said she was overwhelmed by the supportive messages she has received from the public.

“I didn’t imagine that the UK people would welcome me so warmly. I was afraid, I didn’t know how I would feel. Will the UK become my home, my second country, or not?” she said. “But since yesterday, the messages that I have received from all of you, especially from people on Twitter, their warm welcome and their nice attitudes makes this somehow feel like home.

“But I do have concern about my friends, my colleagues, the world where I have lived for a long time. Their lives are in danger, so I’m nervous about them and their future,” she said, adding she was particularly worried for young girls and families financially supported by women. “If they are not allowed to continue working, then I really don’t know what will happen.”

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We have been assisting this year’s Afghan Chevening scholars to leave the country and they have begun arriving in the UK.”

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Visas#Military Aircraft#Uk#Roehampton University#British#The Foreign Office#Covid#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
U.K.
Related
WorldThe Guardian

Kabul airport comes under rocket fire as US Afghanistan evacuation enters final 48 hours

Several rockets were fired at Kabul airport on Monday, less than 48 hours before the United States is due to complete its troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. Eyewitnesses said the rockets were launched from a car and were aimed towards the airport on Monday morning. It appears Salim Karwan, a neighbourhood adjacent to the airport, was hit in one of the blasts. No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.
PetsThe Guardian

Pen Farthing sorry for expletive-laden message over Kabul evacuation

A former Royal Marine has admitted his emotions “got the better” of him when he left an expletive-laden message for a government aide while trying to evacuate about 170 dogs and cats from an animal shelter in Afghanistan to the UK. Paul “Pen” Farthing arrived at London’s Heathrow airport in...
WorldThe Guardian

Morning mail: Sydney ICU nurses under strain, Kabul ‘safe zone’ plan, Paralympics gold

Good morning. Overworked Sydney intensive care nurses are increasing sedative doses to their maximum allowed dose for some patients, in order to manage their workload due to an increased strain on hospitals from the Delta outbreak. Guardian Australia does not suggest the nurses have administered sedatives their patients were not already prescribed by a doctor. On Sunday, as NSW reported 1,218 new infections on the worst day yet of the pandemic, there were 813 Covid patients in hospitals across NSW, 256 more than the previous week. There are now 126 people in intensive care, with 54 on ventilators.
MilitaryTelegraph

Former British soldier stranded in Kabul plans escape for 400 out of Afghanistan

A former British soldier left stranded in Kabul is leading an escape effort for 400 Afghans across a Taliban-controlled border. Ben Slater, 37, decided to escape Afghanistan over land seized by the Islamist group after the Foreign Office failed to approve visas for the air evacuation of himself and around 50 staff, mainly Afghan women, from the Nomad Concepts Group.
WorldThe Guardian

Letters: after Afghanistan, whither Britain?

“ ‘Very well, alone’ did good service for Winston Churchill as a wartime rallying cry in 1940,” says Andrew Rawnsley (“Boris Johnson’s Global Britain is exposed as impotent and friendless by Afghanistan”, Comment). The myth that Britain “stood alone” in the Second World War and that Europe was then liberated from “our island fortress” was woven by Margaret Thatcher in her 1988 Bruges speech and became one of the driving fictions of Brexit.
WorldTelegraph

Those left behind in Kabul by Britain include students, interpreters and a Glasgow cabbie

They are names that may yet come back to haunt Britain after its last planes left Kabul airport, signalling the end of our 20-year presence in Afghanistan. They include former British Army interpreters, the alumni of British universities, a Glasgow cabbie and even a former British bodyguard to our ambassadors in the country, as well as countless others abandoned in the scramble to leave.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
BoardingArea

Afghan Evacuation Flight Lands in the UK With An Extra Passenger After Cabin Crew Helped Deliver a Baby at 33,000 Feet

An Afghan refugee gave birth to a healthy baby girl mid-flight onboard an evacuation flight to the United Kingdom early on Saturday with the help of cabin crew. Soman Noori, 26, was one of several thousand refugees who managed to escape Afghanistan for a new life in Britain and was being evacuated to Birmingham via Dubai when she went into labour during the Turkish Airlines flight, the carrier said in a statement.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Afghan interpreters left to face wrath of Taliban after Home Office rules them ‘danger’ to UK security

Dozens of Afghan interpreters who worked for the British Army have been told they will not be allowed into the UK because they are a “danger to [national] security,” The Independent can reveal.The men had been cleared for relocation here by the Ministry of Defence following years of service.But as the Taliban began to capture large swathes of the country last month, they and their families received letters from the Home Office telling them they would not be allowed into the UK on the grounds they posed a risk.No further explanation was given or right of appeal offered –...
Public SafetyVice

Afghan Boy, 5, Dies in UK Just Days After Fleeing Taliban

A five-year-old boy has died after falling out of a hotel window in the UK, just days after his family fled the Taliban and were granted asylum. According to South Yorkshire Police, Mohammed Munib Majeedi fell from a ninth-floor room at the OYO Metropolitan Hotel in Sheffield, a city in the north of England, where he was staying with his mother.
WorldBBC

Kabul evacuation: Plane with Afghans lands in the UK

The UK Ministry of Defence has shared video showing a civilian charter flight from Kabul arriving in the Midlands. The plane, carrying Afghans and British nationals who were based in Afghanistan, landed on Wednesday. The UK has committed to take in up to 20,000 Afghan refugees over the next few...
WorldPosted by
newschain

UK speeds up pace of Afghan evacuation mission

Officials are working to speed up the operation to get remaining UK nationals and their local allies out of Afghanistan Britain’s ambassador to Kabul has said. Sir Laurie Bristow said they would put “everything we can” into the mission in the coming days amid fears that time for people to leave may be running out.
WorldShropshire Star

UK to push US to extend Afghan evacuation deadline as relations fray

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has warned ‘no nation will be able to get everyone out’ of the Taliban-controlled country. The UK will offer its “complete support” to the US if Joe Biden opts to extend the deadline for withdrawing troops from Afghanistan after the evacuation situation in Kabul worsened. It...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

British 'danger tourist', 21, who went on holiday to Kabul is 'exhausted but relieved' after landing in Dubai aboard evacuation plane carrying hundreds of Afghans fleeing new Taliban rule

A British 'danger tourist' who took a holiday to Kabul two days before the Taliban seized the city is 'exhausted but relieved' after landing in Dubai aboard a military plane carrying hundreds of evacuees. Miles Routledge, 21, few into the Afghan capital from Istanbul on Friday, when advancing militants were...
WorldPosted by
IBTimes

UK Businesses Fear For Afghan Rug Weavers After Taliban Takeover

Overseas businesses selling colourful handwoven rugs and vivid handblown glass from Afghanistan are concerned for their suppliers as the Taliban's takeover of the country threatens those with links to the West. British businessman James Wilthew has built up close ties with Afghan rug weavers and sellers, buying the sought-after carpets...
Middle East104.1 WIKY

Afghans speak of despair, uncertainty after evacuation to Qatar

DOHA (Reuters) – Afghans who fled their country this week have spoken about their despair at leaving loved ones behind and the uncertain future ahead of them after the Taliban’s rapid takeover. The Taliban advance has led to a mass evacuation of Afghans and foreigners amid fears of reprisals and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy