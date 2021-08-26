Cancel
Movies

Teaser trailer for 'Spencer,' starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, out now

GMA
GMA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CNWVN_0bdlZ0zs00

NEON Films has released a teaser trailer to "Spencer," the film that has Kristen Stewart portraying Princess Diana.

Set to a choral version of Lou Reed's "Perfect Day," the clip juxtaposes servants laying out royal finery for a sumptuous holiday dinner with Stewart's Diana, tearfully looking at herself in a bathroom mirror. "Ma'am?" a servant knocks at the door. "They're waiting for you."

Diana is shown hurrying down a hallway to dutifully make an appearance with the other guests at the table, looking unsteady as she does.

MORE: Photo of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in 'Spencer' released

The Pablo Larraín-directed project takes place in the 1990s and will have Stewart playing Diana over a crucial Christmas holiday during which she plotted her divorce from Prince Charles and began charting a life away from the British royal family.

The snippets shown in the teaser get increasingly frantic, with Diana literally spinning out of control.

"They know everything," a woman tells Diana. "They don't," is her somber reply.

The synopsis from production company Neon reads, "December, 1991: The Prince and Princess of Wales’ marriage has long since grown cold. Though rumours of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham Estate. There's eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. This year, things will be a whole lot different."

MORE: See 1st photo of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in upcoming film, 'Spencer'

Princess Diana was killed Aug. 31, 1997, in a car crash in Paris as she was being pursued by paparazzi.

The film debuts Nov. 5.

