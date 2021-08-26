Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Enable family courts to protect domestic abuse victims | Letter

By Letters
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HZfrG_0bdlYyXU00
Woman looking out of window on rainy day. Photograph: Islandstock/Alamy Stock Photo

Given the known reluctance of domestic abuse victims to criminalise present or ex-partners, or engage in criminal proceedings likely to worsen their plight, it is as unfair as it is unsurprising that the police are once more the subject of complaint and investigation ( Police failing to impose orders on men accused of abuse, watchdog finds, 24 August ).

When Erin Pizzey’s “battered wives” first highlighted this in the 1970s, family (civil) court non-molestation orders were introduced to offer applicants a safe route from potentially life-threatening situations. Breaches were swiftly enforced through contempt of court proceedings, requiring respondents to “show cause” why they should not be imprisoned for up to two years if the breach was proved. The powers of arrest that family courts routinely attached required police to immediately arrest respondents and return them for a hearing before a senior judge the next day, if a victim called them to say a respondent had used or threatened violence.

The implementation in 2007 of a law making a breach a criminal offence, punishable only in criminal proceedings, and prohibiting judges from attaching powers of arrest, was a hugely retrograde step and has clearly not sent perpetrators “the strong message” its advocates intended.

As a former practising family law solicitor, now sitting on my local police and crime commissioner’s domestic abuse scrutiny panel, I urge the immediate re-empowerment of victims by allowing family courts to attach powers of arrest to their orders, so that breaches may be promptly and unproblematically enforced.
Jan Williams
Director, Campaign for Effective Domestic Abuse Laws

Have an opinion on anything you’ve read in the Guardian today? Please email us your letter and it will be considered for publication.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
AnimalsThe Guardian

California: mother fights off mountain lion with bare hands to save 5-year-old son

A mountain lion that attacked a 5-year-old boy in southern California has been shot and killed by a wildlife officer, authorities say. The 65-pound (30kg) mountain lion attacked the boy while he was playing near his house on Thursday in Calabasas and “dragged him about 45 yards” across the front lawn, said Captain Patrick Foy, a spokesman with the California department of fish and wildlife, on Saturday.
SportsThe Guardian

Cockroft breaks T34 100m world record to claim sixth Paralympic gold

The restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic meant Hannah Cockroft had to undertake a chunk of her training in a greenhouse but the 29-year-old athlete coped seamlessly with the transition from back garden to Tokyo Olympic Stadium, taking her Paralympic gold medal tally to six with a world-record-breaking victory in the T34 100m.
Cedar Rapids, IAthegazette.com

Judge won’t increase bail for Cedar Rapids repeat domestic abuser

CEDAR RAPIDS — A judge denied a prosecutor’s request Wednesday to increase the bail for a Cedar Rapids man who already has been convicted twice of choking and punching women and who now faces a third domestic violence charge and violated a no-contact order by calling a woman from jail and asking her to lie to police.
Warren County, NJWFMZ-TV Online

Domestic violence victim suing prosecutor over being named

A New Jersey woman who killed her abusive ex-fiance is claiming in a lawsuit that her rights as a domestic violence victim were violated when a county prosecutor publicly identified her. An appeals court ruled Tuesday that part of the woman's suit against former Warren County prosecutor Richard Burke, his...
Public SafetyShropshire Star

Almost £500,000 to be invested in programmes tackling domestic abuse

Almost half a million pounds will be invested in supporting programmes tackling domestic abuse across West Mercia. More than £455,000 has been given by the Home Office to support voluntary domestic abuse (DA) perpetrator groups including Male and Masculinities based in Herefordshire and Worcestershire and My Time, a new group for Shropshire.
Public Safetydomesticshelters.org

After Four Strangulations, I Googled 'Domestic Abuse'

It took four times for hands to be clasped around my neck in blind rage before I googled the term domestic abuse. Four times! And each time I felt like I gifted him the chance to do it again. And after each one, I waited expectantly, not for the groveling apology or the request for forgiveness, which I didn’t get, but the appreciative thank you, which I also never got. Didn’t he realize how lucky he was to have a girlfriend (and then a wife!) who kept his best interests at heart and didn’t call the police or tell anyone what happened? Wasn’t I owed at least a pat on the back for my loyalty?
Albuquerque, NMKRQE News 13

Domestic violence survivor speaks out after abuser convicted of kidnapping, assault

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “Justice is served,” that is what a domestic violence survivor is saying after her abuser, John Dent, was convicted of unspeakable crimes. The victim said Dent held her captive for three days, abused and sexually assaulted her. This survivor is sharing her story in hopes that it gives courage for others in a domestic abuse situation to escape their abuser and get help. She also provided KRQE News 13 with images to help share what happened.
Public SafetyPosted by
Tyla

Domestic Abuse Prosecutions Have Fallen By 50% In Three Years

A shocking report has found prosecutions against domestic abusers have fallen by 50 per cent over the last three years. The Centre for Women’s Justice lodged a ‘super-complaint’ in 2019, highlighting ‘serious failures’ by the police service to use powers in order to protect domestic abuse victims. This resulted in...
losaltosonline.com

WomenSV founder honored for domestic abuse awareness

Ruthven Darlene, founder and executive director of Los Altos-based WomenSV, recently received accolades – and financial support – for her work combating domestic violence. Darlene and her nonprofit organization earned DomesticShelters.org’s National Program/Shelter of the Year and Executive of the Year awards and the Midpeninsula Media Center’s Local Hero recognition, as well as a $250,000 grant from Santa Clara County.
Relationshipsnorthcentralpa.com

Investigation into a domestic situation reaveals abuse: Stonington PSP

Line Mountain, Pa. — On July 26, Children and Youth reported a domestic situation involving a three-year-old child and woman at a residence in Line Mountain. Trooper Josiah Reiner of Stonington PSP said he spoke with a woman, who said Joseph Alan Gill, 36, of Klingerstown had threatened her several times after being fired from his job. According to the report, Gill was let go of after he tested positive for methamphetamine.
Muskegon County, MIPosted by
The Grand Rapids Press

Man’s prison conviction for embezzling $300,000 from elderly woman affirmed by higher court

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A conviction was upheld this month for a man who embezzled $300,000 from an elderly woman. Gary Edward “Duke” Haynes, 60, was convicted in December 2018 by a jury in Muskegon County Circuit Court on eight counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult, four counts of failing to file his income taxes and running a criminal enterprise.
theperrynews.com

Perry woman charged with domestic abuse assault

A Perry woman was arrested early Saturday after allegedly assaulting a male in the home. Yoana Arreola Adams, 31, of 1524 North St., Perry, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness and interference with official acts-bodily injury. The incident began shortly after midnight Saturday in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy