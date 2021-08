Click here to read the full article. On Sept. 9 at Salon 94 on the Upper East Side, Carolina Herrera will mark its 40th anniversary with the first in-person runway show the brand has had since February 2020. The house is also celebrating by collaborating with Interview Magazine on a collector’s zine and book, inspired by designer Carolina Herrera’s own long history with the glossy. When she launched her fashion brand in 1981, it was Interview that commissioned her first sit-down as a designer, written by André Leon Talley.More from WWDCarolina Herrera Resort 2021Front Row at Carolina Herrera RTW Fall 2020Backstage...