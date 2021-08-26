Why Returning to the Office Could Benefit Your Mental (and Professional) Well-Being

There are some advantages to ditching the sweatpants, according to psychologists. Throughout the pandemic, humans have gone through the process of habituation—a decrease in response to a stimulus after repeated presentations—in many facets of life, particularly the work realm. Just think: back in March 2020 many companies hastily implemented a WFH model, a novel working environment for many. The quick shift to digital required a staggering amount of energy and self-discipline. As a matter of fact, employees remarked how the new experience felt strange and even wrong or disorienting. However, through the process of habituation the work from home model now actually feels normal and, for many, more desirable than picking back up on that commute and putting on appropriate office garb. But is constantly WFH good for everyone's mental health?