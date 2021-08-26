Your EDM DOUBLE Premiere: Druid Records and Cranium to Drop a Remix EP of their Most Successful Single To-Date

The duo known as Ripple who punters will have seen on all three Let It Roll rosters are about to be more than local favorites in Czechia with their upcoming self-released debut album, aptly named Effect (Ripple – Effect, get it?). The Czech/Slovak duo comprised of individual artists PmdR and Spill have come a long way since their first releases, their most prominent singles to date appearing on Mainframe Recordings and Neonlight’s DIASCOPE imprint. They’ve always been diverse in their releases, however, leaning towards darkstep throwback sounds in general but not above an uplifting liquid tune. This style but even more dialed in is what typifies Effect.