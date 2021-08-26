Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Your EDM DOUBLE Premiere: Druid Records and Cranium to Drop a Remix EP of their Most Successful Single To-Date

By Layla Marino
Your EDM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonik Presha and Vinyl Richie’s Druid Records, based in the UK, is one of those great D&B sleeper cells who seem to materialize hits seemingly from nowhere. In their near decade of operation, they’ve debuted or boosted some of the most respected names in drum & bass like Agressor Bunx, Void, Kaiza, Volatile Cycle, Redpill, 2Whales and Tobax. From that list alone, it’s clear their A&R team knows its stuff.

www.youredm.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vinyl Records#Remixes#Druid Records#D B#Void#Kaiza#A R#Austrian#German#Hanzom Music#Neuro#Sola
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
EDM
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Rock Musicmetalinjection

OBSCURA Drops New Single "A Valediction"

Obscura will release their new album A Valediction on November 19 and is now streaming the title track. The album was recorded at Studio Fredman in Gothenburg, Sweden with producer Fredrik Nordström (At The Gates, The Crown, etc.) and features artwork by artist Eliran Kantor (Hate Eternal, Bloodbath, Testament, etc.).
Musicmagneticmag.com

Premiere: DC Breaks - Swag (Smooth Remix) [Ram Records]

Today, Magnetic Mag presents a brand new remix from DNB mega label Ram Records. Taken from the second DC Breaks 'XV The Remixes PT.2 package, Smooth steps up for a blistering remix of 'Swag'. Track: Swag (Smooth Remix) Artist: DC Breaks. Label: Ram. Format: Digital. Release Date: 8-20-21.
MusicYour EDM

Your EDM Premiere: Ripple’s Ambitious Debut LP Will Create a Ripple ‘Effect’ in D&B [Ripple Music Ltd]

The duo known as Ripple who punters will have seen on all three Let It Roll rosters are about to be more than local favorites in Czechia with their upcoming self-released debut album, aptly named Effect (Ripple – Effect, get it?). The Czech/Slovak duo comprised of individual artists PmdR and Spill have come a long way since their first releases, their most prominent singles to date appearing on Mainframe Recordings and Neonlight’s DIASCOPE imprint. They’ve always been diverse in their releases, however, leaning towards darkstep throwback sounds in general but not above an uplifting liquid tune. This style but even more dialed in is what typifies Effect.
Musicearmilk.com

The Knocks drop in for a shimmering remix of Thunder Jackson's “Colors”

Just as bars and clubs are starting to re-open, Thunder Jackson is back with a bold new remixed release perfect for any party. “Colors” reimagined by electro talent The Knocks is a tune seeped in nostalgia. Like the original, it possesses a shiny disco vibe, but that is amplified for an even groovier air. The second the fun-filled recreation starts you are instantly feeling good, with the highly infectious original co-written with Pete Lawrie Winfield (Until The Ribbon Breaks, Finneas) and produced in collaboration with Holy Ghost!’s Alex Frankel and mixer Chris Zane (Jack Antonoff, St. Lucia, Passion Pit).
MusicYour EDM

Your EDM Premiere: Henry Fong x JSTJR x Ultimate Rejects, “Louder” [Interview]

Long time friends and collaborators Henry Fong and JSTJR are back with a banging new single, “Louder.” Blending elements of soca, dancehall, and moombahton, “Louder” is a track that is sure to be burning up dance floors across the globe. In honor their latest single together, we sat down and talked with Henry and JSTJR about “Louder,” their unique friendship, world influences, and crypto. Here’s the full interview below.
Beauty & FashionYour EDM

Your EDM Premiere: AL/SO Advises Wary Fans to Take a Nice, Hot ‘Toaster Bath’ [Korsakov Music]

When the legendary Korsakov events company announced their intent to spawn a label in 2018, no one was sure if this would simply be another promoter side project to gain exclusivity on performance contracts, or a real label worth its mustard. Thanks to the hiring of the “Cantankerous” Elmar Van Eijk whose A&R proved invaluable but whose energy is akin to that of a Tasmanian devil, we can now safely say Korsakov Music is not only thriving but has become a household name in dancefloor drum & bass.
MusicPosted by
defpen

Hunnah Drops Soulful Single, ‘Appreciate’

Hunnah has delivered a soulful, warm single called “Appreciate.” While the production and soundscape are lush and inviting, the meaning behind the song comes from a deeper place. Throughout the track, the Toronto native tackles the disrespect that many Black women face when dating and seeking intimacy. “This song came...
Musicmetalinjection

JINJER Drops New Single "Wallflower"

Jinjer is giving us one more taste of their new album Wallflowers before it gets released this Friday with the brand new single "Wallflower". The band trades their usual insane heaviness for something a little more subdued this time around, and it works great!. "As the director Basil Pereverzev told...
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Premiere: A-BO gives Zeds Dead’s ‘lost birds’ a hypnotizing remix

On August 20, Zeds Dead will release Catching Z’s remix package in full, but A-BO‘s take on “lost birds” with Elliot Moss can be streamed in full one day early, exclusively on Dancing Astronaut. Providing a further taste of the sound that Zeds Dead’s newly anointed Altered States label will embrace, A-BO adds a hypnotizing edge to the original. Speaking about what drew him to “lost birds” in particular, A-BO said,
MusicYour EDM

Volt Drops Impressive ‘Rattle Your Bones’ EP [Welcome Records]

Based in LA, Australian producer and DJ Rod Dawson, known within the bass community as Volt, has been making waves with his music over the past few years. His music stands out from the rest and always seems to keep us on our toes, always excited to hear his new music.
MLS2dopeboyz.com

Big Boi & Sleepy Brown Announce Joint LP Release Date, Drop “The Big Sleep Is Over” Single

At last, The Big Sleepover is on the way. First teased back in 2019, the anticipated, long-in-the-works collaborative album from Dungeon Family brothers Big Boi and Sleepy Brown will be released on September 3! Following the singles “Intentions,” “Can’t Sleep,,” “We The Ones,” and “Lower Case (no cap),” the duo have now released “The Big Sleep Is Over” with Kay-I.
Rock Musicignitemusicmag.com

Ontario metalcore quintet Dead Days drop new EP ‘Control’, premiere video for title track…Check it out!!

Combining resounding breakdowns and mesmerizing riffs, the new debut EP from Ontario’s Dead Days nods to a cross-section of metalcore’s leading lights. Splashes of Invent Animate, Kingdom of Giants and ERRA protrude throughout the band’s expansive and ambitious run of 2021 singles. Despite Dead Days’ recent inception, respective members have...
Musicrock947.com

Phoebe Bridgers premieres trio of “Kyoto” remixes

Phoebe Bridgers has shared a trio of remixes of her song, “Kyoto.”. The new versions were recorded by hyperpop producer Glitch Gum, singer-songwriter Bartees Strange and indie pop group The Marías. All three remixes are available now for digital download. The original “Kyoto” appears on Bridgers’ 2020 album Punisher. It...
Musicweownthenitenyc.com

Innellea Drops Colossal Remix of Stephan Bodzin’s ‘Boavista’

To say Innellea has been on a prolific run of form over the past twelve months would be somewhat of an understatement. Laying claim to an abundance of internationally celebrated releases on the likes of Afterlife, Innervisions, Diynamic and TAU to name a few, the boundary-pushing Munich-based producer has managed to carve out his own innovative sonic path since bursting onto the scene in 2016, and is rapidly making a name for himself as one of the most exciting, in-demand artists in electronic music.
Musiciconvsicon.com

Pop Music Icon 98° Announce ‘Summer of 98° The Remixes’ EP

Pop music icons 98° is making Summer 2021 the hottest one yet with their new Remix Playlist “Summer of 98” as part of their 98 Days of Summer campaign, which is set to release on August 20th from UMe. The remix EP features songs and remixes of the group’s most popular hits including “Heat It Up,” “I Do (Cherish You),” “Invisible Man,” “Because of You,” “The Hardest Thing,” and more fan favorites.
Musicedmidentity.com

Zeds Dead Drops Remix Package for ‘Catching Z’s’

Zeds Dead mesmerized listeners in March when they released their downtempo mixtape, Catching Z’s. Now, they’re back with four all-new remixes. It’s a widely accepted fact in the dance community that no one does versatility quite like Zeds Dead. With an expansive catalog of releases spanning genres from dubstep to house, the duo is a jack-of-all-trades who turns everything they touch into gold. Back in March, they announced they would be launching a new imprint dubbed Altered States to celebrate the five-year anniversary of their widely successful label Deadbeats. To bring the label to fruition, Zeds Dead released their Catching Z’s mixtape that mesmerized listeners and showcased a different side to their sound.
MusicYour EDM

Your EDM Premiere: LA Power Producer Dr. Apollo’s Rapid Rise to RAM

Looking at Dr. Apollo’s Beatport discography, which begins with a track called “Red” on Hospital’s Sick Music 2019 compilation with fellow SoCal selekta Dip Vertigo and vocalist J. Leo Phillips, it’s clear that he not only hit the ground running, but he was always headed for big things. From there, Reid Speed’s label Play Me took a shining to the artist, releasing most of his work in 2019 and 2020, including collabs with Ms. Speed herself and MC Chickaboo.
MusicEDMTunes

EDMTunes Premiere: gardenstate Drops New Single, 1995

Anjunabeats is known for bringing some of the best, and freshest music into the realm of dance music. Their recent backing of the duo gardenstate, is no different. In case you didn’t know, gardenstate is comprised of Sweden’s Marcus Schössow & American born Matthew Felner. The pair go back quite some time, to a time when Felner was a Talent Buyer for an east-coast event production company. This company booked Schössow for his first North American show back in February of 2008, and the rest is history. It was thanks to this chance meeting that the two came together based on their affinity of deep progressive melodic music. It was then that gardenstate was born. Today, we bring you a a brand new single, ‘1995‘, debuting as the first single on the upcoming album.

Comments / 0

Community Policy