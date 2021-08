Residents in all 62 counties in New York state should now wear mask indoors, even if they’re vaccinated, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC updated its list of counties seeing “substantial” (orange areas on map above) and “high” (red) transmission of Covid-19 to include Clinton County, the last county that was seeing “moderate” spread, on Friday. Areas seeing at least 50 new cases per 100,000 people (or an 8-9.9% positivity rate) in the past 7 days are considered “substantial” spread, and areas seeing at least 100 cases per 100,000 people (or at least a 10% positivity rate) in the past 7 days are considered “high” spread.