AUDIO: MT Twins – “Survivors Guilt”

Kenny Kamz has his second project out in as many years, and he’s looking to make a name for himself with his “As It Was” EP. The six-track project definitely has it’s boastful points, as any hip hop release does, but Kamz keeps things humble for the most part with a hustler’s delivery. From one listen to this EP, you can tell that his sound is all about putting in the work in order to shine, and that comes across from the opener “There’d Be Another” through “Poetry In Motion.” Kamz has a realistic sense of where his status lies right now, as well as where he’s aspiring to be, and projects like this will certainly resonate to help connect the dots. Get your first listens to Kenny Kamz now, and look for much more from him in the future.