AUDIO: MT Twins – "Survivors Guilt"

By bslowbro
breakingandentering.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHip hop duo MT Twins return with a new album, and it’s full of tribulating revelations the brothers have faced since their 2019 debut. With honesty that cuts deep the twins touch on being exposed to violence, people close to them passing away, closure with people before it’s too late, betrayal, and making it out of vicious circumstances. It’s a record that culminates a lifetime of painful odds, where when one looks back at everything they’ve been through, they wonder how the hell so much was possible to suffer while living to tell the tale. There’s a heavy presence of piano-laden trap production, appropriate for the viscerally somber tone. MT Twins confront emotional rollercoasters to nightmarish obstacles and everything in between with “Survivors Guilt.”

Music

AUDIO: Kenny Kamz – "As It Was"

Kenny Kamz has his second project out in as many years, and he’s looking to make a name for himself with his “As It Was” EP. The six-track project definitely has it’s boastful points, as any hip hop release does, but Kamz keeps things humble for the most part with a hustler’s delivery. From one listen to this EP, you can tell that his sound is all about putting in the work in order to shine, and that comes across from the opener “There’d Be Another” through “Poetry In Motion.” Kamz has a realistic sense of where his status lies right now, as well as where he’s aspiring to be, and projects like this will certainly resonate to help connect the dots. Get your first listens to Kenny Kamz now, and look for much more from him in the future.
Chicago, IL

AUDIO: Justin Armonia – "The Universe Sent You to Destroy Me"

Chicago-based alternative hip hop/R&B artist Justin Armonia just dropped his second album. He delivers an inventive, forward-thinking exhibition of atmospheric textures, bringing lyrics of faded states of mind and unearthing pathways to loving oneself. Features from fellow artists Handofjade, Julius Dolls, and Nate Barksdale land in the mix too. It’s been a monumental month for Justin Armonia, considering his release with Nu-Jaunt last week as well – he’s clearly determined to push the envelope of sonic identity.
Music

AUDIO: Barf Lord – "Home Invasion"

Indie pop artist Barf Lord (solo project of Carter Voras, in Dogbad) has a new single out this week. A hazy guitar tune, the song is about someone making themselves at home in his humble abode, likely a metaphor for a romantic prospect who caught him off guard. Stay tuned for Barf Lord’s new album due out in November.
Music

AUDIO: Larry Bull Featuring Mo'City – "Love Lies"

Larry Bull and Mo’City have a new collaboration out, and it’s a jam for sure. “Love Lies” is a track that talks about the people around you with the wrong intentions. The melodic flows from both rappers has a bit of a Bone Thugs-N-Harmony feel to it, but both rappers put their own spin on talking about the fake people that hang on to status. Both Larry Bull and Mo’City certainly have earned some clout within the city’s hip hop scene, and they give you plenty of substance on this track with multiple verses. “Love Lies” is a track that will have you wanting more from both artists by the end of it, so bob your head along with the track here below:
Music

AUDIO: Iammarcandrew – "What Else?"

Iammarcandrew has a new track out, titled “What Else?,” and he’s keeping things smooth on this one. He’s addressing anyone looking to stress him out, and quite simply, they don’t move like he does. The rapper is focusing on himself and his music, and raps about staying on his hustle even while he’s stressing out. Iammarcandrew is over the betrayals, and while he remains mellow in his delivery, has a few choice rebuttals to the people that are moving out of his circle. It’s a personal feeling track, but can be a relatable feeling for many. Sonically, he’s strong, though, on a track that feels like an extension of his “Magenta Motherboard” project from earlier this year. Check out “What Else?” here below:
Entertainment

AUDIO: Reality TV – "Day 100"

Hip hop-producer duo Reality TV’s second single makes us feel like we’re floating in space with style. Slang Troubadour raps about drifting off into another dimension as he’s high from creative joy, all while over Moses’ infectious production. It’s a banger about the risks you take to get to higher levels. Reality TV have been bringing the flames with just two songs so far – we can’t wait for more.
Music

AUDIO: Maal Himself – "wH3n ThINgs cOM3 tO MinD"

Hip hop artist Maal Himself is back with a new 2-piece EP. Both songs are freestyles; in the first Maal raps about shifting with the times in order to provide for his family, and in the second he touches on tying his artistry with his success. Marrying those things requires skill and adaptation, which he certainly possesses both of in massive quantities. It’s a quick little pack containing nuggets of wisdom from Maal Himself.
Music

AUDIO: Aliens At Work & Vibe Check – "Circadian Dub"

Electronic producer Aliens at Work teamed up with fellow bass wizard Vibe Check for a new single out on Psychocybin Recordings. It’s a patient yet tense liquid bass track that gives the sensation of stepping into a mystical, electrified forest. The two producers bring sublime texture with a knack for mystery.
Music

AUDIO: Nate John Herlache – "Grove"

Singer-songwriter Nate John Herlache’s debut EP is out today. Country fans gather; it’s four tunes that bring in the fiddle and banjo (and even some harmonica in the last track) to complement the honest lyrics of a hard-working small-town man. Whether he’s singing about having a good time with an attractive older woman in “Soccer Mom” or the sweet rush of love in “Cherry Grove,” Herlache has a pleasant charm with a fondness for the little things. Get ready to tap your foot to the Wisconsin melody with a beer in hand when you put on “Grove.”
Music

AUDIO: North Warren – "Glue"

Slacker rock project North Warren has a new EP out today. Shrouded in morose haze, these four songs feel like a sleep-deprived walk on the beach. There’s an existential self-awareness carried here, with lyrics begging to wonder how life’s supposed meaninglessness could sustain such dreadful feelings, and tuning out the anxiety-ridden challenges. Such feelings are accompanied by emo-inspired melodies that radiate across the cloudy void. North Warren channels some truly difficult feelings with “Glue” and we can imagine it’ll resonate with many enduring similar pains right now.
Music

AUDIO: Chosen One featuring J Dean – "Gang Outside"

Chosen One has a new collaboration with J Dean out, and the two bring the squad with them for “Gang Outside.” Trading vocals, the song is about coming from the struggle to getting bags, with loyalty at the core of what they do. Whether it’s having to ride for your team or celebrating with the crew, both aspects are covered on this track. Chosen One has been delivering some solid material as of late, and “Gang Outside” is definitely a part of that. Check out the single below:
Music

AUDIO: Renz Young – "Tickets"

Hip hop artist Renz Young’s latest single finds him rapping about being worth a ticket. He knows his worth and flexes about not needing anyone’s help getting where he is; he doesn’t even have to post any pictures for people to wonder what his next move will be. It’s a banger with just the right amount of confidence from Renz Young.
Milwaukee, WI

AUDIO: Wave Chapelle – "Home Game"

Wave Chapelle is back with his 35th track of the year, and final of the Cream City Pack with “Home Game.” There’s understandably plenty of pride for Milwaukee, including references to the Bucks, his supporters back home, and his upbringing on the track. There’s also aspirations of taking his skills and sharing them with the world, with aspirations of representing the city overseas. It’s an insight into the mentality of Wave Chapelle, who has been grinding with new music all year long. Check out “Home Game” here below:
Weather

AUDIO: Death Tape Super Bass – "Tornado Country"

Industrial-experimental noise project Death Tape Super Bass released his seventh tape of the year last week. Themed around severe weather in the Midwest, this body of work features chopped-up emergency sirens, windy field recordings, and storm chaser samples. It will remind you of all those times you’ve gotten caught driving in nasty storms, that’s for sure. If you’re looking for something humid and alarming yet cohesively weaved, check out Death Tape Super Bass’ latest effort.
Rock Music

AUDIO: Bicentennial Drug Lord – "BDL"

Indie pop band Bicentennial Drug Lord have a new record out. With six tracks, the band channels their knack for summer romance and humid adventure. There’s imagery of a couple coping with the increasing distance between one another (“The Traffic Outside”) as well as people getting drunk with others just to feel a little less alone (“Salt Off”). It’s a record full of heart, containing elements of 90’s chamber pop, soft rock, and country. Bicentennial Drug Lord’s new record fills the gaps that result from aging loneliness and sweat-covered despair.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

6 Myth Retellings on Audio

Book Riot is teaming up with Macmillan's Nightfire newsletter for a chance to win a Horror Lover's prize pack containing the following: $200 Visa gift card, The Living Dead by George Romero and Daniel Kraus, Certain Dark Things by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Slewfoot by Brom, Hex by Thomas Olde Heuvelt, The Last House on Needless Street by Catriona Ward. Simply sign up for the Nightfire newsletter and fill out the form here to be entered to win.
Music

AUDIO: PMRDimi Featuring Zay Mir & Tony Kage – "Trust Issues"

PMRDimi, Zay Mir, and Tony Kage recently collaborated for a track, and “Trust Issues” are at the center of the new cut. The new single features a laid back beat, with each artist blending R&B and hip hop with melodic trap flows. As you might expect, trust issues are the focal point of each artist’s contribution to the song, and the arrangement of verses work as a sampler of each rapper’s style. All three artists put together a cohesive track, highlighting different aspects of people who doubt them or talk behind their backs. Check out “Trust Issues” here below:
Music

AUDIO: FBE Kash Featuring FBE Savage – "Good Day"

FBE members Kash and Savage have a new track, and they’re coasting on “Good Day.” Armed with a tough beat, the track is full of street raps about getting money, and being carefree in the process. There’s plenty of talk about hustling, and reaping the benefits of it. The two rappers’ voices complement each other well, but it’s really more about what’s being said rather than how they’re saying it. FBE Kash and FBE Savage are here for the money, by any means necessary, and they have a strong release in the process. Check out “Good Day” below:
Milwaukee, WI

VIDEO: Mula Mar – "Overdue"

Mula Mar has a new video out, and he’s back to flexing with the visual for “Overdue.” The video from Shot By DH is fairly straightforward; Mula Mar is outside, stunting with plenty of cash to blow. The track itself is short, but packs plenty of boastful claims in just over 90 seconds. There’s also a chance for Mula Mar to get back to his autotuned melodies in the back half of the track. Regardless, it’ll have you singing along with one of the latest tracks to light up the Milwaukee underground scene. Check out the clip for “Overdue” below:
