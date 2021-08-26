AUDIO: MT Twins – “Survivors Guilt”
Hip hop duo MT Twins return with a new album, and it’s full of tribulating revelations the brothers have faced since their 2019 debut. With honesty that cuts deep the twins touch on being exposed to violence, people close to them passing away, closure with people before it’s too late, betrayal, and making it out of vicious circumstances. It’s a record that culminates a lifetime of painful odds, where when one looks back at everything they’ve been through, they wonder how the hell so much was possible to suffer while living to tell the tale. There’s a heavy presence of piano-laden trap production, appropriate for the viscerally somber tone. MT Twins confront emotional rollercoasters to nightmarish obstacles and everything in between with “Survivors Guilt.”breakingandentering.net
