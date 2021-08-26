Cancel
Kathy Rain: Director's Cut gets a new limited-time demo for Gamescom

GamingOnLinux
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKathy Rain: Director's Cut is the revamp of the popular 2016 adventure game. Rebuilt with the Unity game engine along with native Linux support. This new demo isn't up for long though, as you have until later tomorrow to download and try it out (although plenty of demos work outside of Steam if you back them up…).

www.gamingonlinux.com

NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Upcoming immersive sim Core Decay's getting a demo this year

Here's another titbit of info from this year's Realms Deep event, the digital showcase of retro shooters and the like coming from 3D Realms. Core Decay, an upcoming Shocklike (which is to say, a stealth-action FPS with some RPG elements) being made by Ivar Hill and Slipgate Ironworks, has a new trailer and will have a demo out this year.
Video Gamesvrfocus.com

SteamVR Demo of Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual! Available Now

Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual! launched just over a month ago for Oculus Quest, bringing back the duo’s own brand of comedic gameplay which hasn’t been seen for quite a few years. Further platforms are due support, with the first towards SteamVR implementation coming in the form of a free demo over the weekend.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

WarioWare: Get It Together! demo released, new trailer

Nintendo has just released a new demo for WarioWare: Get It Together! ahead of its launch next month. By downloading it, you can try out a selection of microgames. A new demo for WarioWare: Get It Together! has also been published. Take a look at the video below. WarioWare: Get...
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Is Death Stranding Director’s Cut Doing Enough to Entice New Players?

Over five years ago at E3 2016, Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima made a surprise appearance at Sony’s E3 press conference to provide the first bizarre look at his first new game since leaving Konami, Death Stranding. For the next three years, the game would continue to make appearances at various press conferences and awards shows with strange and lengthy cinematic trailers that did little to inform players with what to expect from the gameplay for Kojima Productions’ debut title. It wasn’t until several months before the game’s release in 2019 that fans finally got a sense of what to expect from Death Stranding, an open world delivery game where player character Sam Porter Bridges is tasked with restoring the United Cities of America by making deliveries for the world’s various inhabitants to gain their trust and help them connect to the in-game version of the internet known as the Chiral Network. Along the way, players would deal with various threats ranging from obsessive porters who attempt to steal the player’s cargo, to shape-shifting creatures known as BTs that require blood-infused weapons to eliminate.
MoviesIGN

F9 Director's Cut Will Feature 7 Minutes Of New Footage

An upcoming Blu-ray release of F9: The Fast Saga will include a special Director's Cut, Universal revealed today. It headlines a package that will include the theatrical release as well as a host of bonus content. According to Collider, the Director's Cut will feature seven minutes of new footage. It...
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Pizza time: TMNT Shredder’s Revenge to get new trailer at Gamescom

Readers, you have no idea how excited I am for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. Every time I get a look at it, I hyperventilate. As a child of the ’90s, that’s required by law. You can imagine how I felt about today’s news. On Twitter, Geoff Keighley announced TMNT Shredder’s Revenge will be getting a world premiere fresh look at Gamescom.
Video GamesTwinfinite

WarioWare: Get It Together!’s Demo Is Wild, Wacky, & Wonderful

It was a bit of an unexpected but quite welcome surprise for Nintendo to drop a demo for WarioWare: Get It Together! on the Switch eShop last night. The demo provides a small but ultimately satisfying taste into what to expect from the latest in the WarioWare series. Upon opening...
GamingOnLinux

Aliens: Fireteam Elite is out and works right away on Linux with Proton

YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences. Running it on Linux everything seems to work reasonably well. The initial short cutscene (if you can even call it that), NPC voices, matchmaking, gamepad or mouse both work fine. On Linux though, there's the notable stuttering and frame-drops when you load it up for the first time since we are running it through a compatibility layer, which needs to load everything in and build up a shader cache. It doesn't take long for that specific issue to smoothen out though, so it's just an initial inconvenience.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Iceberg is coming to Gamescom 2021 with a bunch of free demos

Iceberg Interactive is bringing it to Gamescom 2021. Coming up: a new game reveal, trailers, news about seven indie titles on their way to PC and Consoles. There are also eight demos free for PC on both Gamescom and the Indie Arena Booth Online. Starting today, our digital booth features...
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

The Outlast Trials Gets New Gameplay Trailer at Gamescom

After a long wait, we finally got a gameplay trailer for the next horror game installment The Outlast Trials. Things have been slow on this front. Updates are a little lackluster and most Youtube commentaries about the proposed game are based on speculation and fan theories. But now with the release of a gameplay trailer, fans of the series get another look into the infamous Murkoff organization and their Cold War MK-Ultra experiments.
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

REVO is a neon-soaked twin-stick bullet-hell dream out now

With a great soundtrack and action that won't let your attention leave it, REVO is a fresh twin-stick bullet-hell that will make you sweat and it's great. The first release from Cosmic Misfit Studio it's inspired by the likes of Galaga, TRON, and The Last Starfighter so if you love retro themes and shoot 'em ups you're gonna love this.

