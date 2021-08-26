Cancel
History of human antibiotic use written in the oral bacteria of wild brown bears

By Uppsala University
Newswise
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — An international team of researchers used historical museum collections to study the effects of human-made antibiotics over the entire history of their application. They found that the increased use of antibiotics in medicine and agriculture in the 1950-1990s led to increases in antibiotic resistance in wild Swedish brown bears. However, they also detected a clear downward trend in antibiotic resistance after national policies to control antibiotic use were implemented.

WildlifeFuturity

Lemurs that live close to humans harbor drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers have found evidence for antibiotic resistance in the microbiome of lemurs living close to humans. And the closer the contact, the more antibiotic resistance they found. For the new study in the journal Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution Duke University graduate student Sally Bornbusch and Christine Drea, professor of...
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Reconstructing Genetics To Shed Light on Past Human Histories

Research team reconstructs genetic histories and social organization in Neolithic and Bronze Age Croatia. Present-day Croatia was an important crossroads for migrating peoples along the Danubian corridor and the Adriatic coast, linking east and west. “While this region is important for understanding population and cultural transitions in Europe, limited availability of human remains means that in-depth knowledge about the genetic ancestry and social complexity of prehistoric populations here remains sparse,” says first author Suzanne Freilich, a researcher at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History and the University of Vienna.
WildlifeNew Scientist

We can track antibiotic resistance in wild bears’ tooth plaque

The mouth bacteria of wild bears in Sweden hold a historical record of human antibiotic use and the rise of antibiotic resistance. Antibiotics are used widely in medicine and agriculture, and can leak into the environment via untreated waste water. Wild animals can then encounter contaminated water, soil or food sources, and play a role in the evolution of antibiotic resistance.
AgriculturePhys.org

Rare barley mutation with potential

The importance of the root system for agricultural yields is often underestimated. Whether roots can access water and nutrients effectively also determines the resilience of important crops to drought and climate change. Researchers from the Universities of Bonn and Bologna (Italy) have discovered and described a mutant in barley: Its roots grow downwards much more sharply than usual. This discovery potentially provides a starting point for breeding more drought-resistant varieties. The study has now been published in PNAS.
Scienceniagaranow.com

Dr. Brown: COVID virus keeps outsmarting the human body's defences

Unlike simple cells such as archaea and bacteria, viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 (which causes COVID) are unable to make copies of themselves without host cells to exploit. Like most viruses, SARS-CoV-2 is a bare-bones lifeform, comprised of the minimum genetic material (RNA for corona viruses) necessary to code for the small number of proteins typical of most viruses (about 20 for SARS-CoV-2), a glycan sugar coating for SARS-CoV-2, and of course, its own RNA.
WildlifeScience Now

Antibiotic resistance has spread to the deep, dark forest, bear teeth reveal

Sweden’s brown bears nearly disappeared in the early 1900s, the victims of enthusiastic trophy hunters and angry farmers. Conservation efforts have slowly brought them back—along with an unexpected bonus. DNA from the animals’ teeth now reveals that, almost immediately after antibiotics were introduced in the 1950s, the drugs had penetrated even the remotest Swedish forests. The new finding, out today, could help scientists better understand the spread of antibiotic resistance, a worldwide problem with major impacts on human health.
WildlifeIFLScience

Baby Bat Babbling Bears Striking Resemblance To Human Babies

Bats have had a bad rap of late, but new research stands as a testament to the cute factor of the “puppers of the sky” by revealing baby bat babble is very similar to that of human babies. Previous research had already identified that bat moms did indeed speak to their young with an altered style of vocalizations that appeared to act as an equivalent to baby talk. Now, a new paper has, for the first time, formally analyzed baby bat babbling and confirmed that yes, it is similar in function to the (largely nonsensical) ramblings of human babies.
PetsThe Poultry Site

New research finds dramatic decrease in antibiotic use for animals in the EU

The latest report published by the EFSA, EMA and the ECDC finds that antibiotic use in food-producing animals across the EU is plummeting. Taking a One Health approach, the report from the three EU agencies presents data on antibiotic consumption and development of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in Europe for 2016-2018.
Healthnaturalhealth365.com

Protect yourself from antibiotic resistance by using natural antibiotics

According to the CDDEP (The Center of Disease Dynamics, Economics, & Policy), the United States is one of the highest users of antibiotics – ranking fifth in the world. Heavy prescription abuse and unintentional ingestion of antibiotic-based foods are the primary cause of resistance to antibiotics. Unfortunately, this is emerging as one of the most serious public health problems of our time. Although antibiotics can eliminate infectious conditions, their continuous use builds resistance to the antibiotic drug.
WildlifeScience Daily

Learning from a 'living fossil'

As we live and breathe, ancient-looking fish known as bowfin are guarding genetic secrets that that can help unravel humanity's evolutionary history and better understand its health. Michigan State researchers Ingo Braasch and Andrew Thompson are now decoding some of those secrets. Leading a project that included more than two...
WildlifePhys.org

Tracking genetically modified animals

McGill University researchers have discovered a new way to track genetically modified animals using the artificial transgenes they leave behind in the environment. The discovery provides a powerful new tool to locate and manage genetically modified animals that have escaped or been released into the wild. The magic of eDNA.
WildlifeNewswise

New beautiful, dragon-like species of lizard discovered in the Tropical Andes

Newswise — The Huallaga River in the Andes of central Peru extends for 1,138 km, making it the largest tributary of the Marañón River, the spinal cord of the Amazon River. This basin harbours a great variety of ecosystems, including the Peruvian Yunga ecoregion, which is considered a shelter of endemic birds, mammals, reptiles and amphibians.
Wildlifettu.edu

Biologist Studying Nematode Bacteria for Possible Solution to $100 Billion Problem

Amanda M.V. Brown has received a joint National Science Foundation/ U.S. Department of Agriculture grant to study how bacteria affect the tiny worms. Farmers around the world know the devastating impact of plant-parasitic nematodes. These tiny worms feed on plants, ruining an estimated 25% of the world's crops and costing roughly $100 billion in damage each year.
WildlifePhys.org

Bowfin genome reveals old dogfish can teach researchers new tricks

The fish species Amia calva goes by many names including bowfin, freshwater dogfish, grinnel, and mud pike. No matter what you call it, this species is an evolutionary enigma because it embodies a unique combination of ancestral and advanced fish features. In a paper published August 30 in Nature Genetics...
Daily Herald

Birds of prey face global decline from habitat loss, poisons

WASHINGTON -- Despite a few high-profile conservation success stories '" like the dramatic comeback of bald eagle populations in North America '" birds of prey are in decline worldwide. A new analysis of data from the International Union for the Conservation of Nature and BirdLife International found that 30% of...
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Researchers Discover Universal Equation for the Shape of an Egg

The shape of an egg is fascinating, and scientists have just discovered a formula that can be used to calculate it. A team of mathematicians from the University of Kent, the Research Institute for Environment Treatment, and Vita-Market Ltd has discovered that the shapes of eggs from around the world conform to a single mathematical equation.
Evanston, ILNewswise

COVID-19 antibody study shows downside of not receiving second shot

Newswise — EVANSTON, Ill. --- A new study shows that two months after the second Pfizer/Moderna vaccination, antibody response decreases 20% in adults with prior cases of COVID-19. The study also tests how well current vaccines resist emerging variants. The Northwestern University study underscores the importance of receiving a second...
California Stateucmerced.edu

Antibiotic Resistance Found in Insecticides Commonly Used in California

The over the counter, “safe,” organic-compliant insecticides people purchase at home-improvement stores could be causing a problem that goes far beyond the vegetable garden or farm field — antibiotic resistance. A new study from evolutionary geneticist Professor Mark Sistrom, postdoctoral researcher Mo Kaze and their colleagues examines Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt),...

