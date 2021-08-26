History of human antibiotic use written in the oral bacteria of wild brown bears

Bats have had a bad rap of late, but new research stands as a testament to the cute factor of the “puppers of the sky” by revealing baby bat babble is very similar to that of human babies. Previous research had already identified that bat moms did indeed speak to their young with an altered style of vocalizations that appeared to act as an equivalent to baby talk. Now, a new paper has, for the first time, formally analyzed baby bat babbling and confirmed that yes, it is similar in function to the (largely nonsensical) ramblings of human babies.