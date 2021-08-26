History of human antibiotic use written in the oral bacteria of wild brown bears
Newswise — An international team of researchers used historical museum collections to study the effects of human-made antibiotics over the entire history of their application. They found that the increased use of antibiotics in medicine and agriculture in the 1950-1990s led to increases in antibiotic resistance in wild Swedish brown bears. However, they also detected a clear downward trend in antibiotic resistance after national policies to control antibiotic use were implemented.www.newswise.com
