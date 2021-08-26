Yes, bears like Skittles; Here’s why you shouldn’t leave them in your vehicle

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — A truck owner in Routt County is reminding others to lock their vehicles and avoid leaving food in them after a bear got into his truck. “Our bear friend helped himself to my truck and neatly enjoyed my bag of Skittles last night. My wife did tell me to lock my truck. The bag of Skittles was inside the center console.” “Please make sure people know that the bears can open doors and that they like Skittles.”