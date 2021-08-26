Cancel
Judge Steve Harvey? Comedian to preside over new ABC court series

By Jolie Lash
Entertainment Weekly
Entertainment Weekly
 4 days ago

The funnyman will bring his common sense and life experience to decide cases. Steve Harvey is heading behind the bench in primetime. Get ready for Judge Steve Harvey. The funnyman will be the judge and jury for a new primetime unscripted comedy currently using that working title, ABC announced on Thursday during its portion of the Television Critics Association Summer Tour.

Entertainment Weekly

Entertainment Weekly

TV & Videosc21media.net

ABC takes Family Feud’s Steve Harvey to court for laughs

US broadcast network ABC has commissioned a new comedy courtroom format fronted by Family Feud host Steve Harvey. Judge Steve Harvey (working title) has been greenlit by the alphabet network and will premiere in 2022, with casting currently underway. The 10×60’ courtroom comedy sees Harvey serve as judge and jury,...
NFLPosted by
Primetimer

Let Steve Harvey host Jeopardy!

"Harvey, as you might already know, is currently the host of 739 different shows, including Family Feud, Celebrity Family Feud, The Miss Universe Pageant, Fox’s New Year’s Eve Special, NFL Honors, Steve, Steve on Watch, Judge Steve Harvey (seriously), Steve’s Sleeves (a show about his suits), and Steves Without Sleeves (a show about amputee n*ggas named Steve)," says Damon Young. "Although his brand of cheeky homespun aphorism ages like milk in heat in large doses, it’s perfect for the dynamic of hosting things, which requires an innate grasp of when to be hotel wallpaper, and when to be the minibar. Now, to say that Steve Harvey would be a counterintuitive choice is like saying whiskey is a counterintuitive alternative to water. Jeopardy!’s entire brand is the performance of the cerebral—its contestants are the type of niggas confident enough in their intellectual capacity to test it in front of millions, and the viewers are either testing themselves against the standard of the contestants or actively competing against them. There’s a significant difference between booksmart and bookish. But with the typical Jeopardy! contestant, there is none. Introducing Harvey’s aggressively Cleveland affect to this would be jarring as f*ck. Which is exactly why I believe it would work. Imagine the nuclear chaotic energy of witnessing Steve malaprop his way through those categories. Picture the juxtaposition of the tweeds and corduroys of the contestants with his iridescent cabaret ‘fits. Imagine his enunciation. His faces. His teeth. Plus, he already has the Trebekian quality of being enough of a d*ck to roast the nerds, but not so much of a d*ck that they don’t laugh with him. And old people already looooooooooove him, so you know they’d be down for host Steve."
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Steve Harvey to Host Primetime ABC Court Show

Steve Harvey is going to court with ABC. The comedian and Celebrity Family Feud host will star in Judge Steve Harvey, a primetime court show set to air on the broadcast network in 2022. During its time at the Television Critics Association on Thursday, the network also announced a special marking the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World and guest lineups for Shark Tank and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. Judge Steve Harvey will feature Harvey serving as judge and jury for a set of disputes ranging from small claims to larger disputes. Harvey will adjudicate the cases based on “his own life...
TV & Videosdaytimeconfidential.com

ABC Greenlights Courtroom Comedy Starring Daytime Staple Steve Harvey

Steve Harvey is heading to the courtroom but not in the manner you think. Harvey will star in the upcoming ABC courtroom comedy series Judge Steve Harvey. According to ABC's announcement on Thursday, Harvey will act as the judge, jury, and of course the star of the series as he presides over real cases. Harvey will have his own rules to play by in the court proceedings, from small claims to big court disputes and anything else in between.
TV & Videosjacksonvillefreepress.com

Here Comes the Judge — Steve Harvey to Bring Comedic Justice in 2022 Show

(Source: www.michiganchronicle.com) – By Sherri Kolade – Steve Harvey gets all the gigs — and for good reason, the funnyman entertainer and TV show host will bring even more laughs with his new television show through ABC on tap for next year. Black Enterprise announced recently that a 10-episode courtroom...
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Fans Are Sad Robin Roberts Is Leaving 'GMA' — but She'll Be Back! Here's the Scoop

The hosts of Good Morning America (GMA) are beloved cultural staples, and it's always devastating for fans when they decide to part ways with ABC. Anchor Robin Roberts has previously taken a leave of absence from the show for health-related issues, but it appears that she's once more leaving the production. After posting a sweet goodbye message to Instagram, fans want to know: Why did Robin Roberts leave GMA?
CelebritiesPeople

Lori Harvey Calls Michael B. Jordan 'Delicious' During L.A. Date Night

"I am extremely happy," Michael B. Jordan previously told PEOPLE of his relationship with Lori Harvey. Michael B. Jordan is all smiles around girlfriend Lori Harvey. The actor, 34, seemed to be enjoying his date night with Harvey, 24, at Craig's on Friday as she shared a video to her Instagram Story of Jordan taking a sip of water before flashing a grin at the camera. "Delicious," she wrote with the drooling and heart-eye emojis.
NFLPosted by
Variety

Simone Swink to Lead ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’

ABC News will turn to an insider to lead its flagship morning program, “Good Morning America,” one of the most critical roles in live television. Simone Swink, a longtime senior staffer at the show, has been named its senior producer, according to a memo sent to employees by Kim Godwin, president of ABC News Sunday. Swink takes a role which has been left vacant for months. The show, a pillar of the economics of both ABC and its parent company, Walt Disney, was previously supervised by Michael Corn, who left abruptly in April, and was recently accused of sexual harassment in a...
NFLPopculture

'Good Morning America': Big Shakeup Behind the Scenes of ABC's Daytime Show

ABC News has picked a new executive to run Good Morning America. Simone Swink, a longtime senior staffer on the show, was promoted to senior producer, ABC News president Kim Godwin write in a memo to employees Sunday, reports Variety. The job had been empty for months after the show's previous chief, Michael Corn, suddenly left in April. Last week, Corn was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed by another GMA staffer.
TV & VideosPosted by
Fox News

RuPaul volunteers to host 'Jeopardy!' after Mike Richards' exit

RuPaul Charles believes he'd be the next best host for "Jeopardy!" after executive producer Mike Richards stepped down from the role amid controversy. The "RuPaul's Drag Race" host addressed the longtime game show's scandal while filling in for Jimmy Kimmel Wednesday night on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" "And finally, ‘Jeopardy!’ is...
TV & Videostvinsider.com

Marla Gibbs Talks Reuniting With Jackée Harry on ‘Days of Our Lives’

Five-time Emmy nominee Marla Gibbs debuts on Days of our Lives August 17, as Olivia, Paulina’s (Jackée Harry) mother, who’s hoping to keep a family secret under wraps: She wants to stop Paulina from telling her niece, Lani (Sal Stowers), that she’s actually her daughter. Good luck with that! TV Insider chatted with Gibbs, 90, about the unique way in which she became a Days viewer, her long-running relationship with Harry, legendary TV creator Norman Lear (The Jeffersons, All in the Family), and getting her overdue Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
TV & VideosSt. Louis American

Fans champion Levar Burton as Jeopardy! permanent host

Levar Burton, former Reading Rainbow host, filled in as a guest host of Jeopardy! the last week of July. Even after thousands of fans signed online petitions supporting Burton, it was instead announced on the evening of Aug. 5 that the show’s executive producer Mike Richards was in talks with Sony Pictures Television to replace the late Alex Trebek.
TV & Videosreviewjournal.com

Steve Martin on his new Hulu series with Martin Short

Steve Martin, at age 76, isn’t a wild and crazy guy anymore. He is a determined one. Unable to rest on his laurels, he found himself mid-COVID on a Zoom call with honchos from Hulu, where Martin was pitching a new TV series. “My idea was actually about a circus with clowns who get into amusing trouble,” he said on a weekday call from his Los Angeles home. “Of course, the network said, ‘Great idea, Steve Martin. We’ll just rewrite that a little bit.’”

