Cloud storage is the technology that allows users and companies to store, maintain and access data on highly available servers via the internet. Generally, it’s presented as a service, with it any computer or mobile device can send or access information via the internet. Companies specializing in cloud services generally offer free plans, however limiting storage capacity and the number of concurrent users per account. These plans usually start to be charged if the user exceeds the space offered and/or is interested in more space than the free plan or some type of additional service.