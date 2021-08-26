Suspect charged in Penn Station bystander shooting

A suspect has been charged in a shooting that injured a bystander outside Penn Station Monday afternoon.

Marvin Bruce, 27, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and assault on Thursday.

The suspect was apparently linked to the shooting by a gun recovered in a trash can.

Earlier this week, police released video of the gunman suspected of shooting an innocent bystander waiting for a cab near Penn Station in Manhattan.

Surveillance video shows the suspected gunman in the shooting of the 58-year-old man on West 31st Street and Seventh Avenue around 5:45 p.m.

On Tuesday, the innocent bystander said he had been released from the hospital and is doing "just fine."

Det. Nicholas White was working a block away and knew when he heard a loud boom it was more than just construction.

Dan Krauth has more on the hero cop who helped an innocent bystander who was shot outside of Penn Station on Monday.

He ran to the victim from New Jersey and used a tourniquet to stop the bleeding until paramedics showed up.

"He was calm, he was calm, at first he didn't know he was shot so then when I did my examination I realized he was shot and he was just in mild pain surprisingly, it could've been much worse," White said.

Police say the man caught on surveillance video got into a fight moments before the shooting with someone else inside the stations.

The fight is believed to have been about food and that man was his intended target -- not the man hit in the leg who was waiting for a cab at the time of the shooting.

"I was happy that I was in the place where I could be of some help to someone," White said.

Dozens of police surrounded Penn Station on Tuesday, one of the main gateways to New York in what is turning out to be a violent summer in the city.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea blamed the city's "soft on crime" approach for the violence.

