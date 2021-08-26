Springfield Symphony Hall

The LSO perform an all-Stravinsky programme in the heart of Kensington. Having died fifty years ago in 1971, Stravinsky is one of the featured composers in the BBC Proms’ 2021 season. That said, this concert from the London Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Simon Rattle, is the only one to focus exclusively on his works. The challenge for an orchestra tackling any of Stravinsky’s creations is summed up by considering the circumstances under which the final piece to be performed, his Symphony in Three Movements (1942-45), was created. The composer had attempted to write music for a documentary on scorched-earth tactics in the Sino-Japanese war and part of the score for Henry King’s film The Song of Bernadette, but neither came to anything with ‘The requirement that he should reckon on having his music rearranged or rescored by others’ being ‘enough to see to that’. Stravinsky then reworked sequences from these into this symphony, but the point is that his music is so fine tuned that it can never really be tampered with. It consequently demands the utmost attention to detail in phrasing, as well in rendering different textures and achieving balance across the orchestral forces as a whole. The challenge for the LSO was therefore to fulfil all of Stravinsky’s intentions while hiding the hand that went behind doing so, so that the music sounded fluid, organic and as if it was seemingly arising of its own accord.