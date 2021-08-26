Cancel
Public Health

Emergency tents go up outside Sydney hospitals amid record COVID-19 cases

The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
Two major hospitals in Australia have set up emergency outdoor tents to combat a surge of patients infected with COVID-19, Reuters reported. Sydney's Westmead and Blacktown hospitals have put up tents outside their facilities to screen and swab patients for the virus and help the medical centers manage capacity, according to Reuters. The temporary setups will allow the facilities to more efficiently "offload delays," a Western Sydney Local Health District spokesperson told Reuters.

