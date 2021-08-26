Some Jaguars players 'aren't thrilled' with head coach Urban Meyer and his 'college-like' ways
Urban Meyer isn't used to losing. He won over 85% of his games in 17 years as a college head coach, boasting an overall record of 187-32 over that time. That may be the reason why Meyer looked more stressed than the average NFL coach during his team's second preseason loss this past Monday night. Adding to the Jaguars' winless preseason is the news that rookie running back Travis Etienne will miss the entire year with a serious Lisfranc injury.
