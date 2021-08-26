Some Jaguars players 'aren't thrilled' with head coach Urban Meyer and his 'college-like' ways

After parting ways relieving Doug Marrone of this head-coaching duties, the Jacksonville Jaguars hired Urban Meyer as his replacement. Looking at the success level he enjoyed at the college level, it’s easy to see why the Jags believe he’s the right man to oversee their rebuild. Although Meyer hasn’t made his NFL debut yet, he’s made significant changes in his short stint in Jacksonville and the organization looks in better shape than it was one year ago. However, it seems like not everyone is thrilled with his approach.