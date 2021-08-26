Schnuck Markets Becomes World's First Grocer to Deploy Intelligence Robots Chainwide

When most people think of “antique toy robots”, they typically think of Robby the Robot, B-9 from Lost in Space, and things made of tin with a key wind or battery operation. Toys of the 1950’s through early 1970’s. These robots are awesome! I personally love them and think they are beautiful to display but the market thinks differently today. These toys have been gradually decreasing in value over the past decade simply because less collectors can relate to them today. Additionally, very few of these early robots relate to a media franchise or relatable character. Outside of Forbidden Planet and Lost in Space, you are not going to find a Japanese Yoshiya Chief Robotman appearing in a film or television show.