Yakima, WA

Yakima West Valley School District announces new Superintendent

By Adrian Delgado
KIMA TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYAKIMA - West Valley School District Board of Directors announced their recent selection of Dr. Peter Finch as the new Superintendent for West Valley School District #208. School officials say Dr. Finch brings with him an amount of skills that make him unique to fill this position. In his previous role as Assistant to the Superintendent of Teaching and Learning, he has demonstrated great knowledge in the field of public education, outstanding communication skills, and exceptional skills to relate to everyone who is part of the School District, as well as highly effective skills of leadership.

