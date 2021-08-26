49ers rookie safety Talanoa Hufanga has opportunity to be the steal of the draft
With the anticipation and hype of when rookie quarterback Trey Lance will start in a regular-season game, the San Francisco 49ers may have found a draft gem with rookie Talanoa Hufanga. The safety has a chance to take the starting strong safety spot, could be the steal of the draft, and may become a star.
