49ers rookie safety Talanoa Hufanga has opportunity to be the steal of the draft

By Sasha D. Robinson, follow
Posted by 
49erswebzone
49erswebzone
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With the anticipation and hype of when rookie quarterback Trey Lance will start in a regular-season game, the San Francisco 49ers may have found a draft gem with rookie Talanoa Hufanga. The safety has a chance to take the starting strong safety spot, could be the steal of the draft, and may become a star.

www.49erswebzone.com

The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.

 https://www.49erswebzone.com
