Aaliyah stepped into her own on One in a Million — and created the blueprint for modern R&B
Two years before releasing her sophomore album, 1996's One in a Million, Aaliyah was a teenage wunderkind navigating a debut project to multi-platinum success. With an homage to the Isley Brothers and remnants of New Jack Swing, Age Ain't Nothing But a Number mixed sordid concepts with tongue-in-cheek messaging. But after unfairly bearing the brunt of criticism for a relationship between her and collaborator R. Kelly — Kelly illegally married his 15-year-old protege after procuring a fake ID; the marriage was later annulled — something had to give. Aaliyah wanted to carve out her own space, so she focused on creating a singular identity, one that couldn't be attached to the past.ew.com
