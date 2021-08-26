Aaliyah stepped into her own on One in a Million — and created the blueprint for modern R&B

Fans have been celebrating the life and legacy of Aaliyah today (August 25), the 20th anniversary of her death. On August 25, 2001, Aaliyah and her team were leaving the Bahamas after filming the music video to her hit single "Rock the Boat," and not long after the charter plane took off, it crash-landed. Nine people would lose their lives on that flight, including a hairstylist, a record executive, and a publicist. The pilot was also reportedly found to be under the influence and the tragedy has been one that has continued to reverberate throughout the industry for two decades.