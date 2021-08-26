Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Aaliyah stepped into her own on One in a Million — and created the blueprint for modern R&B

By Brandon Caldwell
EW.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo years before releasing her sophomore album, 1996's One in a Million, Aaliyah was a teenage wunderkind navigating a debut project to multi-platinum success. With an homage to the Isley Brothers and remnants of New Jack Swing, Age Ain't Nothing But a Number mixed sordid concepts with tongue-in-cheek messaging. But after unfairly bearing the brunt of criticism for a relationship between her and collaborator R. Kelly — Kelly illegally married his 15-year-old protege after procuring a fake ID; the marriage was later annulled — something had to give. Aaliyah wanted to carve out her own space, so she focused on creating a singular identity, one that couldn't be attached to the past.

ew.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaliyah
Person
Whitney Houston
Person
Jhené Aiko
Person
R Kelly
Person
Ciara
Person
Timbaland
Person
Marvin Gaye
Person
Missy Elliott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One In A Million#Music Video#The Isley Brothers#Static Major#Kool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Vibe

Dame Dash Opens Up About His Beef With Hype Williams, His Lasting Love For Aaliyah, And His Take On R. Kelly

On Wednesday (Aug. 25), fans of Aaliyah celebrated her legacy and the 20-year anniversary of the R&B singer’s untimely passing in an airplane crash by listening to her recently rereleased music. However, for Dame Dash, her boyfriend at the time of her death, the memory of the star affectionately known as “Baby Girl” lives on forever. “There hasn’t been one day since she’s passed, not one, in 20 years, that I haven’t heard her name, heard her record, or seen a picture of her. Every single day she’s present in my life and I feel lucky for that,” the Roc-A-Fella Records...
CelebritiesLaredo Morning Times

Battle Between Aaliyah's Estate and Former Manager Breaks Into the Open

A long-running battle between the estate of the late R&B singer Aaliyah and her uncle/ former manager and label chief Barry Hankerson broke into the open on Wednesday after teasers about forthcoming music were posted online. Aaliyah — a former R. Kelly protégé who was briefly married to him at...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Dame Dash Reveals He Was Upset With Hype Williams Over Aaliyah's Death

On the anniversary of Aaliyah's death, Dame Dash is speaking about his former girlfriend. It was 20 years ago today (August 25) that Aaliyah lost her life in a tragic plane crash at 22-years-old. Throughout the day, fans and friends of the singer have come forward to pay tributes and recall fond memories, and Entertainment Tonight released an interview with Dame where he speaks about their relationship, her fear of flying, and why the singer's death made him upset with famed director Hype Williams.
MusicNME

Remembering the Princess of R&B: 20 of Aaliyah’s best pop culture moments ever

Since the release of her breakthrough track ‘One In A Million’ in 1996, Aaliyah has held a place as one of pop’s biggest icons. In the years since her untimely death in a plane crash at 22, her legacy has only grown. Before her sudden passing, the Princess of R&B was making all the right moves. As the 20th anniversary of her death soon upon us (on August 20), and as her classic debut album ‘One In A Million’ finally arrives on streaming services today (August 20), we explore some of the star’s best pop culture moments.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Aaliyah Remembered By Missy Elliott As Estate Announces Singer's "MTV Diary"

Fans have been celebrating the life and legacy of Aaliyah today (August 25), the 20th anniversary of her death. On August 25, 2001, Aaliyah and her team were leaving the Bahamas after filming the music video to her hit single "Rock the Boat," and not long after the charter plane took off, it crash-landed. Nine people would lose their lives on that flight, including a hairstylist, a record executive, and a publicist. The pilot was also reportedly found to be under the influence and the tragedy has been one that has continued to reverberate throughout the industry for two decades.
Musicradiofacts.com

Music Producer Ralph B. Stacy has Died

Music Producer Ralph B Stacy has died after a short bout with COVID yesterday. He is credited for having worked with many artists including Dru Hill, Color Me Badd, Luther Vandross, Mario, Aaron Hall, Johnny Gill, Kci and JoJo, Xscape, SWV, Jagged Edge and more we have learned the funeral will be next week and we will keep you posted. Ralph produced “In My Bed” the video below by Dru Hill.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

R. Kelly Trial Addresses His Marriage To Aaliyah

Federal prosecutors have shared more details about R. Kelly‘s marriage to Aaliyah. The troubled singer appeared in court on August 18 for the beginning of his racketeering trial, where new insights were shed on his illegal marriage to the icon. More details below…. According to The New York Times, Attorney...
Brooklyn, NYNew York Post

Aaliyah’s mom blasts book promoter for defiling late singer’s grave

Someone has rocked the boat of Aaliyah’s memorial. Diane Haughton, the mother of the late “Rock the Boat” singer, is calling out an intruder for disturbing the R&B star’s gravesite in order to “promote a book” ahead of the 20th anniversary of her fatal airplane crash. “First and foremost, I...
Celebritiesblavity.com

5 Things To Know About Aaliyah's Uncle And Former Manager Barry Hankerson

Fans of late R&B singer Aaliyah finally got their wish when it was announced earlier this month her entire catalog would be finally available on Spotify beginning Aug. 20. Her label Blackground Records, founded by Aaliyah's uncle and former manager Barry Hankerson, struck a deal with EMPIRE, an indie company based in the Bay Area that will make Blackground's entire inventory available for physical and digital consumption. The catalog is made up of 17 albums by musicians like Aaliyah, Timbaland & Magoo, Toni Braxton and JoJo.
CelebritiesDaily Beast

Aaliyah’s Family Locked in Heated Battle Over Release of Her Music

As we near the 20th anniversary of Aaliyah’s shock plane-crash death, it seems the long-awaited release of her music catalog is imminent, with a mysterious website popping up on Wednesday with the message: Aaliyah is Coming. The tease was met with excitement from her longtime fans, as the lone Aaliyah...
MusicETOnline.com

Damon Dash Reflects on Aaliyah's Legacy on the Anniversary of Her Death (Exclusive)

It's been 20 years since the world lost Aaliyah Haughton, but fans of the late entertainer have kept the fires of her legacy burning all this time. And after years without having access to her full music catalog, Aaliyah's fans will get to listen to her music again following a partnership between her uncle and former manager, ​​Barry Hankerson, and the music distribution company Empire. The deal allows the rebooted record label -- now named Blackground Records 2.0 -- to release its catalog of beloved titles, including Aaliyah's music.
CelebritiesBillboard

New Aaliyah Merch Celebrates 25th Anniversary of 'One in a Million' Album

A week after Aaliyah's multiplatinum sophomore album One in a Million finally arrived on streaming services, Blackground Records released a limited-edition merch collection to commemorate the album's 25th anniversary. The set, which was released Thursday (Aug. 26), includes baseball jersey, hoodies, sweats and more items that mirror the Princess of...
MusicStereogum

The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “Miss You Much”

In The Number Ones, I’m reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart’s beginning, in 1958, and working my way up into the present. ***. After Control, the world changed. Before Control, Janet Jackson had made two albums, but she was...
InternetHipHopDX.com

Aaliyah Trends On Twitter As 'One In A Million' Album Finally Hits Streaming Services

Aaliyah‘s One in a Million album has finally arrived on digital streaming services — and fans are rejoicing. On Friday (August 20), the late R&B singer became a trending topic on Twitter as her 1996 sophomore LP hit streaming services. That’s right: for the first time ever, One in a Million is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, TIDAL and YouTube.

Comments / 0

Community Policy