CinemaCon 2021: Universal, Focus, and Neon Preview Coming Tentpoles and Award Contenders

Day three of CinemaCon, and we are here for another more in-depth recap of the presentation from the night before. There was a lot to go over, so let's get into it. They did have a video of the F9 cast thanking everyone for making the movie hit and failed to take advantage of the opportunity to have Vin Diesel call everyone FaMiLy. Missed opportunity if there ever was one. Oh, and Universal did have an executive show up which was the first time we've seen one in person since MGM.