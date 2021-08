Report by Paula Antolini, August 20, 2021, 11:17AM EDT. (HARTFORD, CT) – 8/19/21 – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he has issued an executive order related to the COVID-19 emergency declarations (Executive Order No. 13D) requiring that all Connecticut state employees and staff of all childcare facilities and preK-12 schools statewide must have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by September 27, 2021. Those who do not get vaccinated due to certain exemptions will be required to be tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis. However, state hospital and long-term care employees will not have the option of being tested in lieu of vaccination.