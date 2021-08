Giant oak tree grows through Florida house for sale

Does this count as having a treehouse?

A house for sale in Florida is getting attention due to the centuries-old oak tree growing through the middle. Gulfport Realty owner Stacey Purcell says the “tree house” has proven difficult to sell, but it’s “perfect” for the city motto, “Keep Gulfport Weird.”

The house is currently priced at $899,000.

