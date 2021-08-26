Cancel
State opening up new COVID-19 community testing sites

By Austin Pollack
LEX18 News
LEX18 News
 4 days ago
The state is opening up new COVID-19 community testing sites as the number of new cases rises and hospitals become overwhelmed.

The new COVID-19 community testing sites, in partnership with Wild Health and UK, will be at the following locations:

  • Corbin: Baptist Health Corbin
  • Pikeville: Pikeville Medical Center
  • Morehead: St. Claire Healthcare

Go to WildHealthTesting.com to schedule an appointment.

The sites will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. beginning Friday, August 27th. Health workers will be conducting PCR tests only. Those who show up to get tested will receive results via e-mail by the next day. Walkup appointments are accepted.

Gov. Andy Beshear says the state is in a "critical situation" and has moved to unchartered territory. He says hospitalizations have increased every day for the last 42 days and 1/3 of all hospitals are reporting critical staffing shortages. The governor also says people are showing up to the ER for COVID-19 tests and it's taking resources away from people already in the ER.

"As horrible as last year's surge was, we were never in a position where doctors are worried they'd need to choose between treating a patient who can't breathe because of COVID or treating a patient who's bleeding out because of a car accident," said Gov. Beshear. "That is the strain our hospitals are under."

The governor says efforts to increase health care and hospital capacity include:

  • Deploying the Kentucky National Guard to support COVID-19 response efforts in hospitals
  • Requesting FEMA strike teams for understaffed hospitals
  • Providing COVID-19 testing assistance to some Kentucky hospitals

The National Guard will head to some Kentucky hospitals starting on September 1st.

