Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Women’s Equality Day: ‘Woman In Motion’ Feature Documentary Heads To International Space Station – Update

By Denise Petski
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=455Ris_0bdlTVxU00

UPDATE, 11:45 am: Woman In Motion , a feature documentary honoring Star Trek alum Nichelle Nichols, has been uploaded to the International Space Station and has been made available to NASA employees to mark Women’s Equality Day. The film, from Stars North films, Shout! Studios and Concourse Media, is available for astronauts aboard the International Space Station to watch at any time, and to NASA employees and contractors to view until September 6.

Directed by Todd Thompson, the film chronicles how Nichols transformed her sci-fi television stardom into a real-life science career when she embarked on a campaign to bring diversity to NASA in 1977.

Woman in Motion is available on demand and digital and is streaming on Paramount+.

PREVIOUS, August 26: Today is Women’s Equality Day in the U.S., celebrated each year on August 26 to commemorate the 1920 adoption of the Nineteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits the states and federal government from denying the right to vote to U.S. citizens on the basis of sex.

In honor of the day, HBO Max has unveiled its “So She Did” Campaign initiative, along with a short film that celebrates the women who have been told they are “too much,” the ones who break all the rules to be who they authentically are. The film features Jordan Alexander ( Gossip Girl) , Laura Donnelly (The Nevers) , Susie Essman (Curb), Myha’la Herrold ( Industry) , Martha Plimpton ( Genera+ion), Lisa Ling (CNN’s This is Life with Lisa Ling) , Hannah Einbinder (Hacks), Zion Moreno (Gossip Girl) and Eyricka Lanvin ( Legendary) .

You can watch it here:

HBO Max is also commemorating pioneers behind the camera with the “So She Did” trays across its Homepage, Series and Movies Page, Documentaries Page, Comedy Page, and the HBO Hub.

Hulu is marking the day with the launch of an animated TV series in celebration of three remarkable women and their monumental stories.

Made By Her: Monumental Women is a 3-episode animated TV series that explores the lives of Marjory Stoneman Douglas, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Coretta Scott King. The series, with episodes 5-7 minutes in length, was created and produced by Hulu’s in house creative team in partnership with Black Women Animate. The series will premiere on Sept 2 featuring Marjory Stoneman Douglas, followed by RBG’s episode on Sept 9th and Coretta Scott King’s episode on September 16th.

Comments / 0

Deadline

Deadline

20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Ling
Person
Susie Essman
Person
Martha Plimpton
Person
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Mark Women#Stars North#Concourse Media#Sci Fi Television#Paramount#Women S Equality Day#Cnn#Homepage#Hulu#Black Women Animate#Rbg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesTVOvermind

Five Movies That Totally Ripped off Star Trek

Sometimes anything that comes after a big-time franchise can be called a rip-off, and sometimes it’s a justification used by those that think that things are a little too similar. But if that’s the case then Hollywood is full of rip-offs since quite a few stories manage to do the same thing that many stories before them have done, but using their own style. There are a few blatant rip-offs of Star Trek out there, and there are some that people still claim are carefully constructed homages that aren’t mean to insult or attack the reputation of the show, but instead are meant to show a definite love for the original series and movies that helped to start a great deal of what pop culture has become. But now and then there are movies that use elements from the show that are kind of hard to miss when they take certain elements from the movies that feel like a blatant jab. Some movies do it so well however that one can’t help but laugh.
MoviesComicBook

Star Trek: Voyager Documentary Releases Sneak Peek

The upcoming Star Trek: Voyager documentary To The Journey: Looking Back on Star Trek: Voyager has released a sneak peek at production. The video shows several Star Trek alumni, including George Takei, Mary Chieffo, Armin Shimmerman, Jeffrey Combs, Andrew Robinson, and Voyager stars Robert Beltran and Tim Russ as well sitting for interviews. You can watch the sneak peek below. The crowdfunded documentary from the team behind What We Left Behind: Looking Back at Star Trek: Deep Space Nine launched on Indiegogo earlier this year and became the most successful crowdfunded documentary film ever. With that record-setting total, the campaign, the filmmakers will remaster Star Trek: Voyager footage in high definition and include "an exclusive, never-before-seen Voyager surprise."
TV SeriesComicBook

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Wraps Production

Star Trek: Discovery season 4 has officially wrapped production! co-showrunner Michelle Paradise made the announcement that the crew of Discovery had finally finished production on the fourth season, in a tweet that states: "…and that’s a wrap on S4! A huge THANK YOU to our amazing cast and crew. I can’t say enough about the effort, teamwork, and heart they brought to this challenging season. We’re now turning off the lights and leaving the stages in good hands. Until next time… #StarTrekDiscovery". Paradise included a photo with her production wrap announcement, showing fans the latest bridge of the USS Discovery.
TV & Videostheplaylist.net

‘The Wonderful’ Trailer: New Doc Showcases The Stories Of The Men & Women Aboard The International Space Station

More than 22 years ago, the International Space Station was launched into orbit. And with it, the first and, thus far, only long-term inhabited space mission on Earth. Over the course of time, many astronauts have stayed inside the ISS and have some incredible stories to share. Thankfully, we will be able to hear those stories in the new documentary, “The Wonderful: Stories from the Space Station.”
MoviesHBO Watch

Movies on HBO: NEWS OF THE WORLD

Tom Hanks is back with another Academy pleaser from Universal Pictures. Soon WarnerMedia will lose movies from that studio to Peacock, but for now we still got works like this one, NEWS OF THE WORLD. The movie is a Western drama from 2020 co-written and directed by Paul Greengrass and...
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

‘Star Trek’ Creator Gene Roddenberry To Be Honored With “Boldly Go” Campaign

The family foundation for Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry is launching a month-long campaign on Wednesday to inspire hope for the next 100 years. In partnership with Paramount+ satellite company Planet and Academy Award-winning technology company OTOY, the campaign (“Boldly Go”) is part of the celebration of the legacy of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry in what would have been his centennial year. The campaign will launch at Paramount+’s red carpet event on September 8, featuring Star Trek actors LeVar Burton, George Takei, Patrick Stewart, and others. Gene’s son Rod Roddenberry, founder of the Roddenberry Foundation and president of Roddenberry Entertainment, will appear...
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Star Trek's Kate Mulgrew addresses return in spin-off series

Kate Mulgrew will make her return as Captain Kathryn Janeway in the upcoming Star Trek: Prodigy. The animated series will see the Orange is the New Black star voice a holographic version of her iconic Star Trek: Voyager and Star Trek: Nemesis character. Speaking about her return to Star Trek...
Aerospace & Defensecoolhunting.com

Virtual Tours of The International Space Station

For those who aren’t astronauts and don’t have billions in the bank, space exploration seems impossible. In an effort to bring regular people a little closer to the cosmos, TIME and Felix & Paul Studios have launched Space Explorers: The ISS Experience—a virtual tour of the International Space Station, made in collaboration with NASA. More than a quick look into the spacecraft, the two-part series utilized “custom-built virtual reality cameras—engineered to operate in zero-gravity” to capture 360-degree footage inside and outside (for the first time ever) of the station. The immersive experience has been crafted thanks to astronauts filming 200+ hours of footage. Those featured are currently living in the ISS, including David Saint-Jacques (Canadian Space Agency), Anne McClain (NASA), Nick Hague (NASA), Christina H. Koch (NASA), Jessica U. Meir (NASA), Luca Parmitano (European Space Agency), Hazza Al Mansouri (United Arab Emirates) and Andrew “Drew” Morgan (NASA). Find out more about each episode at TIME.
MuseumsMorning Journal

International Women’s Air & Space Museum bringing back program series

The International Women’s Air & Space Museum recently announced the return of its signature “Dinner with a Slice of History” program series on Sept. 17. Entitled “World War II Women in Aviation: An Exploration in Leadership” the event features Norwich University Professor of History and Political Science Reina Pennington, according to a news release.
EntertainmentComicBook

Star Trek Explorer Launching In November

This November, Titan Publishing will relaunch the official Star Trek magazine as Star Trek Explorer. The first issue of this publication goes on sale on November 2nd. Titan describes Star Trek Explorer as "the no. #1 destination for everything Star Trek – filled with in-depth interviews and features taking you behind-the-scenes of all your favorite shows and movies." Star Trek Explorer, which replaces Star Trek Magazine, features a new design, two exclusive Star Trek short stories, and a 16-page themed supplement in each issue. The first issue's supplement is a guide to Captain James. T. Kirk. In a press release, the magazine's editor, Nick Jones, explained that the relaunch is to reflect the current expansion of the Star Trek franchise through new shows on Parmaount+.
TV SeriesCollider

'Star Trek: Voyager': The 7 Best Time Travel Episodes

The Star Trek franchise loves time travel. Some of the best episodes across the franchise’s many shows involve temporal hi-jinks, from heartbreaking episodes like “The City on the Edge of Forever” in the original series to hilarious ones like “Trials and Tribble-Ations” on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. 20 years...
TV & VideosSuperHeroHype

Star Trek: Prodigy’s Opening Sequence Reveals a Soaring Protostar

Star Trek: Prodigy’s Opening Sequence Reveals a Soaring Protostar. Paramount+’s Star Trek: Prodigy is one step closer to its debut. During a recent TCA panel for the series, executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman unveiled the show’s opening title sequence, which gives viewers an idea where the USS Protostar’s young crew will boldly go when their adventure begins later this year. You can check it out for yourself below.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

‘They’ve Been Trying To Cancel Me For Years’ Says Star Trek’s Deanna Troi

Famous stars making comments on social media getting them into hot water has been on the minds of many as of late with Ken Jennings losing his chance to host Jeopardy! under similar circumstances. It seems that “cancel culture” is particularly affecting one Star Trek actress and has been for several years according to a recent interview, going so far as to say, “I hate what social media has done. I think it has destroyed society if I’m honest.”
Beauty & FashionETOnline.com

Brands Founded By Women to Shop for Women's Equality Day and Beyond

August 26 is Women's Equality Day -- a day that commemorates the anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave the women the right to vote. One of the biggest ways to support women is by supporting their businesses. There are a ton of amazing fashion, beauty, home and lifestyle companies out there that have been created and built by women, and ET Style is sharing a few of our favorites to add to your list of go-to brands -- and we'll continue to add more.
New York City, NYPosted by
92.7 WOBM

13 New York Landmarks Lit-Up for Woman’s Equality Day

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced in a press conference on Tuesday that 13 New York landmarks will be "lit-up" in honor of Women's Equality Day. "New York is home to the Women's Rights Movement where pioneers went above and beyond to forge a path toward freedom for women across the world," Hochul said in a statement. "I am honored to be the first woman governor of the State of New York and I hope to send a message to women and girls everywhere that they can be anything they want to be. This Women's Equality Day, I encourage everyone to look toward the glass ceiling and shatter it - though women have come so far, we still have a way to go." ~Governor Kathy Kuchul.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
TV & VideosPopculture

Classic Sitcom Star Reveals She Is Broke Years After Abrupt Cancellation

Grace Under Fire star Brett Butler has fallen under hard times. Her situation is so dire that one of her closest friends launched a GoFundMe page to help her. Butler, 63, was making $250,000 per episode at the height of her fame, but she told The Hollywood Reporter this month she is "ashamed" of her current situation. She was close to homelessness at one point.

Comments / 0

Community Policy