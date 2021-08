This article has been a long-time coming, and will discuss the shortcomings of managing your stock market risk based strictly on S&P 500 earnings estimates. My late, great, friend, Jeff Miller, who left us in May, 2021, used to talk to me all the time about the correlation between S&P 500 earnings estimates and the S&P 500 itself. Jeff would show me charts and graphs and was actually the inspiration behind the start of these posts, since he knew that I followed S&P 500 earnings data, although it was initially more from a sector perspective than the overall index itself.