Education

The School Buzz: New D-20 school uses new app to catch learning disabilities earlier

By Josh Helmuth
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 4 days ago
A first-of-its-kind Academy D-20 program to catch learning disabilities made its debut this last week.

Encompass Height Elementary School, which just opened this month, is using a new app called Early Bird. It screens kindergarteners and first-grade students for dyslexia to detect a child's risk for developmental literacy challenges.

It's a relatively novel approach, considering most literacy difficulties aren't identified until around 3rd grade. And the kids have fun taking the tests, as the app is disguised as a game.

"It's highly engaging. We've assessed over one hundred kids. Almost ninety-nine percent of them probably think it's just like a game,  it's just for fun. while it's giving us a ton of information," said Jodi Champagne, a dyslexia specialist at the school.

Teachers get data and results right away on a dashboard. That information allows them to take immediate, proactive steps to ensure struggling students get the reading help they need right away.

KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

