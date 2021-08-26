Paul Schrader Talks Getting Martin Scorsese To Sign Up For ‘The Card Counter’ & How He Helped With The Finished Film
The latest film from Paul Schrader, the new thriller, “The Card Counter,” finds itself in a similar position as many features from the last year. The film was greenlit and began production prior to the massive worldwide outbreak of COVID. And like many other features, “The Card Counter” found its production shut down due to the entire film industry taking a step back to deal with the pandemic. Even though the shutdown wasn’t ideal (Schrader had some choice words for it as it was happening), it did provide the filmmaker a chance to get some important feedback on his film before finishing it up months later.theplaylist.net
Comments / 0