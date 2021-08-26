Paul Schrader Talks Getting Martin Scorsese To Sign Up For ‘The Card Counter’ & How He Helped With The Finished Film

There will be no wand-waving or silly incantations in David Yates’ future — not his immediate future, anyway. The Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them director has been deep in the wizarding world for over a decade. His magical journey began in 2007 with Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, before finishing out the series with three more films. After a brief detour through the jungle with The Legend of Tarzan, Yates returned to direct the first two movies in the Harry Potter spinoff series, Fantastic Beasts. With two of the five films in the saga down, Yates is taking a break to sit at the grown-up table.