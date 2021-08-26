Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

StriVectin to Be Acquired by Crown Laboratories

By Alexa Tietjen
Posted by 
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yAxYp_0bdlRWcx00

Click here to read the full article.

StriVectin is being acquired after turning around its business under the guidance of chief executive officer Joan Malloy.

Crown Laboratories, a Hildred Capital Management LLC-owned portfolio company, will acquire StriVectin from L Catterton , which bought the business in 2009. The deal is expected to close by mid-September, with Greenspring Associates and Montreux Growth Partners listed as additional equity sponsors in Crown. Further terms were not disclosed.

More from WWD

StriVectin will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Crown. It will join Crown’s newly formed Premium Skincare Division, which also includes Vita Liberata. Cori Aleardi, StriVectin’s president, will be elevated to president and chief commercial officer of Crown.

In 2016, after hiring Malloy, StriVectin began a transformation that included scaling back distribution, cutting the hair category, focusing on Generation X and hiring key executives. The business was profitable by 2018, with industry sources estimating it had about $80 million in net sales, WWD reported.

StriVectin’s focus on digital marketing has led to a three-year retail sales compound annual growth rate of 20 percent, the company reported.

Jeff Bedard, Crown Laboratories’ chief executive officer, complemented StriVectin’s “impressive team,” “proven business model” and “premier product portfolio” via statement.

“We are particularly excited that Cori [Aleardi] will be assuming a senior executive role at Crown, helping to guide the merged businesses, and we think the combined talents of both teams will enable us to accelerate growth across all our product areas,” Bedard said.

Aleardi said in a statement that under Crown, StriVectin stands “to expand infrastructure, support future growth” and continue to prioritize skin health science.

Avik Pramanik, a partner of L Catterton ’s Flagship Buyout Fund, expressed confidence in Crown’s ability to further grow StriVectin, which he called “the largest independent brand in the U.S. prestige skincare market with broad geographic and multigenerational appeal.”

MORE FROM WWD.COM:

Ulta Beauty Reaches Nearly $2 Billion in Quarterly Sales

Shiseido to Sell Laura Mercier, Bare Minerals, Buxom to PE Firm Advent International

L’Oréal USA Receives Intersectional Equity Certification

Comments / 0

WWD

WWD

8K+
Followers
15K+
Post
344K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Mercier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenspring Associates#New York City#Montreux Growth Partners#Premium Skincare Division#Crown Laboratories#L Catterton#Flagship Buyout Fund#Ulta Beauty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Laboratories
Related
Businesssme.org

MicroCare Acquires Certol International

MicroCare, LLC a global supplier of critical cleaning fluids and materials used in the electronics, medical device manufacturing, fiber optic and metal finishing markets, said today that it has acquired Certol International, a Denver-based manufacturer of specialty cleaning and disinfecting products to the medical, dental, and consumer marketplaces. “We are...
Hair CarePosted by
WWD

Inside Olaplex’s IPO Plans

Click here to read the full article. Fast-growing hair company Olaplex has filed for an initial public offering, with plans to raise further capital after several years of swift growth. Olaplex’s hair products are centered around bond-building technology that was developed by Dean Christal in 2014 and repairs damaged hair. The technology has allowed consumers to dye their hair more frequently, with less breakage.More from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022Photos of Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin in National Geographic's 'Genius: Aretha' Series Olaplex’s products first gained recognition among professional hairstylists, who offered the treatment as a backbar service at...
Businesssgbonline.com

WHP Global Acquires Lotto

WHP Global has acquired the global trademarks for the Italian sports brand Lotto. Lotto Sport Italia S.p.A. (LSI) and its current leadership team, including CEO Andrea Tomat, will continue to operate the Lotto brand in the core markets of Italy, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Together, LSI and WHP...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Five-Year Compounded Value of Mesa Laboratories Holdings

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future earnings potential. One of the key ways that company earnings find their way into an investor's pocket is through dividends, which are cash or stock payments that represent a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.
BusinessPosted by
WWD

The Estée Lauder Cos. Through an International Lens

Click here to read the full article. International expansion has long been a central facet of the Estée Lauder Cos. Inc.’s business strategy. It began in 1960, 14 years after the company’s birth, and remains a key component today. “The international ethos really deserves to be credited to Leonard,” said Cedric Prouvé, group president, international at the Estée Lauder Cos., referring to Leonard A. Lauder, today the company’s chairman emeritus.More from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022Photos of Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin in National Geographic's 'Genius: Aretha' Series Prouvé, who has held that role since the end of 2002...
Businessbeautypackaging.com

Eric Chen, Founder and CEO of Markwins Beauty Brands, Dies

Eric Chen, founder and CEO of Markwins Beauty Brands (MBB), has died at the age of 63. Chen, came to the U.S. from Taiwan with his sights set on building a global business. In 1984, he created Markwins as an importer of cosmetics from Taiwan. By 1986, Markwins had already changed the future of American cosmetics by being the first to introduce multi-palette compacts to the US market, creating a retail sensation that continues to drive millions of dollars in beauty business every year. Six years later, Markwins launched its very first brands: The Color Workshop and The Color Institute.
Businessfortworthbusiness.com

Wingstop names new president, CFO

Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING), the leading digitally-savvy, tech-focused restaurant brand with more than 1,600 locations worldwide, has announced the promotion of Michael Skipworth to President and Chief Operating Officer, and Alex Kaleida to Chief Financial Officer. Skipworth succeeds Mahesh Sadarangani, the company’s COO who has resigned after being recruited to become CEO of a private equity-backed company.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Flow Meter Market Share Growth, Size Value, Trends, Regional outlook by 2031

Global Flow Meter Market Research Report, distributed by insightSLICE offers top-line information and an inside and out examination of the components driving the market fragments. A huge piece of the report contains irrefutable projections for the business all in all and its sub-markets, dependent on their verifiable and current circumstance. A CAGR of 5.2% is relied upon to be recorded for the Flow Meter market by 2030, referring to industry players.
IndustryRebel Yell

Massive Growth of ﻿Biorationals Market by 2027 | Agralan Ltd., BASF SE., Bayer AG, Gowan Company, Inora

Biorationals are the insecticides that are effective against the target peat but are less harmful to natural enemies. These products are generally derived from the natural sources such as plant extracts, insects pathogens etc. The bio-rational products are widely used in structural pest control, agriculture, public health, forestry, turf, aquaculture, and home and garden. Use of environmental pest control technologies help the end users to achieve agriculture sustainability and it maximizes the quality of crops.
Technologybeautypackaging.com

Elizabeth Arden Collaborates with Emoji in China

The Emoji Company and Medialink Animation International are collaborating with beauty brand Elizabeth Arden to launch a co-branded gift box and new packaging in China. The co-branded gift box includes ACE eye cream, Pink Capsules and Ceramide Micro Essence, and features a handle in the box which switches the Emoji brand icons from “cool” to “I have a crush on you.” The cap on each product features a limited-edition Emoji brand design.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Global Polyurea Coatings Market 2021 Development Analysis - VersaFlex Incorporated, PPG Industries, Inc., KUDKO CHEMICAL CO. LTD

The global polyurea coatings market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period. The factors boosting the growth of the polyurea coatings are the emerging applications in various end-use industries such as building & construction, transportation, industrial, and landscape. Polyurea coating has wider suitability as they are durable, ease-of-use, environment-friendly, and compliant with standards related to VOCs. This is due to the increased demand for consumer products and technological and infrastructural advancements. Manufacturers of polyurea coatings are investing in product development and making expansions in product portfolios to satisfy the increasing consumer demand.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Polyacrylamide Market

The report “Global Polyacrylamide Market, By Physical Form (Powder, Liquid, and Emulsion/Dispersions), By Ionic Nature (Non-ionic, Anionic, Cationic, and Amphoteric), By Polymer Structure (Straight Chain and Cross-Linked), By Application (Enhanced Oil Recovery, Flocculants for Water Treatment, Soil Conditioner, Binders and Stabilizers in Cosmetics, and Other Applications), By End- User Industry (Water Treatment, Oil and Gas, Pulp and Paper, Mining, and Other End-user Industries), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030.”
New Bremen, OHmiamivalleytoday.com

Crown Equipment recognizes employees

NEW BREMEN — Crown Equipment Corporation, one of the world’s largest material handling companies, recently recognized 127 employees who have achieved 25 years of service. This year’s group includes employees from across the United States, Australia, and China. They join more than 2,000 Crown employees who have reached the mark since 1970.
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Roll-To-Roll (R2R) Technology Market Is thriving with E Ink Holdings, Inc., 3M Company, Acreo Swedish ICT AB, Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc., Emfit Ltd., Fujikura Ltd., Flexium Interconnect, Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, etc.

The research report on the Global Roll-To-Roll (R2R) Technology market providing information such as major leading industry players, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. The Recent research report Roll-To-Roll (R2R) Technology market published by Contrive Market Research. The research report shows a strategic market...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Self-Winding Watch Market To Explore Excellent Growth In Future | Tissot, IWC, Rougois

The latest update on Global Self-Winding Watch Market study provides comprehensive valuable insights on the market development activities demonstrated by industry players, growth opportunities and market sizing for Self-Winding Watch, complete with analysis by key segments, leading and emerging players, and geographies. The 114 page study covers the detailed business overview of each profiled players, its complete research and market development history with latest news and press releases. The study helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, to enhance decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. Some of the players profiled/ part of study coverage are Charles Hubert, American Coin Treasures, Seiko Watches, Blancpain, Akribos XXIV, Poljot, Adee Kaye Beverly Hills, Tissot, IWC, Rougois, Baume & Mercier, Movado, Pobeda, Kairos Watches, Bulova, Gevril Group, Breguet, Oris, Vostok, Zeon America, Fossil, Stuhrling Original, Tag Heuer, Invicta Watch, Audemars Piguet, Luch, Hamilton, Raketa & Rolex.

Comments / 0

Community Policy