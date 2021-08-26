SHORT VERSION

FULL VERSION

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Police Department is currently looking to hire officers to join its law enforcement team.

The City of Santa Maria takes pride in all the work officers with the Santa Maria police do to keep us safe.

"We’re really blessed to have a lot of great community support … the Santa Maria Police Department has roughly 180 positions sworn and non-sworn ... we provide protection to the community 24 seven … and we have great community relations," said Public Information Manager Mark van de Kamp of the City of Santa Maria.

As the department continues to work in full force for our safety, they are looking to hire a variety of officers to

join the team.

"So we want to staff our contingent so that we can continue to provide the services the community wants needs and deserves from us," said lieutenant Paul van Meel of the Santa Maria Police Department.

Managers with the City of Santa Maria said they’re looking to recruit quality candidates for high level law enforcement services.

"We’re looking for dedicated law-enforcement professionals who make a meaningful impact to the community … this is one of those jobs where you get to help people make the right decisions … there’s a lot of variety ... and you’re compensated very well," said van de Kamp.

"We have a good thing going ... we have a good relationship with the community … we have the support of the community," said van Meel.

The City of Santa Maria has seen people from around the region join the police department over the years.

"It’s vital that we fill these vacancies so that we can continue doing what we have to do," said van Meel.

The police department is accepting applications right now.

The post Santa Maria Police hiring more officers to increase safety in the community appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .