League of Legends’ patch 11.17 is targeting a wide range of champions with changes mainly focused on solo queue since no professional games will be played on the patch. This window for relatively low-stakes changes is giving the dev team a chance to try reworks to certain champions at a fundamental level. Along with Akshan and Viego, Amumu is getting changes across his kit to make him more playable at higher elos, Lucian is being pushed back into the bottom lane, and Gangplank is getting a lot more liberties and combo potential with his barrels.