Music

Wicked in Concert

Posted by 
WITF
WITF
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Celebrate the iconic hit Broadway musical with this all-star concert version featuring songs from the beloved score, including “The Wizard and I,” “Defying Gravity,” “Popular,” “Wonderful,” “No Good Deed,” “For Good” and “As Long As You’re Mine.”. Fred Vigeant. PBS marks Broadway’s return with Wicked in Concert, a musical event...

www.witf.org

WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org
#Pop Music#Broadway Musical#Wicked#The Wizard And I#Television#Pbs Video
