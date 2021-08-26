Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Afghanistan

UK evacuation operation continues despite terror attack at Kabul airport, says Boris Johnson

By Andrew Woodcock
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35BYoV_0bdlQIce00

Boris Johnson has said that the UK evacuation operation at Kabul airport will continue despite today’s suicide bomb attack.

Speaking in Downing Street after chairing a meeting of the government’s emergency Cobra committee, the prime minister denounced the double bombing as “despicable” but insisted UK forces would not cut short their operations in response.

“We are able to continue with the programme in the way we have been running it, according to the timetable that we have got, and that is what we are going to do,” he said.

Mr Johnson confirmed that members of the US military were among the dead in the double blast at Hamid Karzai international airport. The cause is thought to have been a suicide bomb detonated in a sewage ditch on the perimeter of the airport.

The prime minister said that the 1,000-strong UK military detachment in Kabul would be working “flat out” to ensure that they process any remaining people eligible for evacuation to Britain “as fast as they can” ahead of the pullout of international troops.

But he said that the “overwhelming majority” of those approved for the airlift had now left Afghanistan, with the total flown out since 13 August reaching 15,000.

Mr Johnson said: “We’re going to keep going up until the last moment, but I want to repeat what I’ve been saying over the last few days: we also fully expect that those who want to leave Afghanistan after this phase one ... are allowed to do that by the Taliban.

“We will use all the influence that we can bring to bear – whether political or economic, [or] diplomatic, as we said at the G7 – to encourage the new authorities in Afghanistan to do that.”

Mr Johnson would not be drawn on who was suspected to be behind the attack in Kabul.

But he stressed that it was likely that members of the Taliban were among those killed in the blast, in an apparent message to the new regime in Kabul that it has a shared interest with the international community in seeking to prevent the country falling prey to terror groups.

“There were almost certainly members of the Taliban who were themselves killed in this attack,” said Mr Johnson.

“And perhaps what it proves is the difficulty that any government is going to have in running Afghanistan, and threats that any government is going to continue to face.”

Mr Johnson said the UK’s priority was to “finish off this process of evacuation”.

But he said he then wanted to “move into the second phase, where we want to work with other partner countries in the G7 and others in Nato, and others, to engage with the Taliban to try to get a political process going that gives a more inclusive future, an inclusive and representative government for Afghanistan, and one that commands the loyalty and support of the people of Afghanistan.

“But as you can see from this attack, that is not going to be easy.”

Asked whether, by continuing the evacuation process, he was encouraging desperate Afghans to make themselves “sitting ducks” for bombers by congregating in large numbers around the airport, Mr Johnson replied: “Our military have been preparing this evacuation for months and months, and what we’re now coming to is the final stages of that evacuation.

“We always knew that this was a moment where, of course, there were going to be particular vulnerabilities to terrorism, to opportunistic terrorist attacks.

“We condemn them. I think they are despicable. But I’m afraid that they are something that we’ve had to prepare for.

“It isn’t going to interrupt our progress. We’re going to get on with this evacuation.”

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

226K+
Followers
104K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hamid Karzai
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#Us Military#Uk#Cobra#Taliban#Nato#Afghans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Related
WorldThe Guardian

Letters: after Afghanistan, whither Britain?

“ ‘Very well, alone’ did good service for Winston Churchill as a wartime rallying cry in 1940,” says Andrew Rawnsley (“Boris Johnson’s Global Britain is exposed as impotent and friendless by Afghanistan”, Comment). The myth that Britain “stood alone” in the Second World War and that Europe was then liberated from “our island fortress” was woven by Margaret Thatcher in her 1988 Bruges speech and became one of the driving fictions of Brexit.
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Taliban offered Kabul to U.S., but Americans said no: report

Taliban fighters took the Afghan capital city of Kabul faster than anyone anticipated earlier this month – including the Taliban – but according to a Washington Post report, the U.S. had an opportunity to hold the city only to willingly turn it over. When Afghanistan's president Ashraf Ghani fled the...
MilitaryPosted by
People

What Happens to the Military Equipment Left Behind in Afghanistan to the Taliban?

A group of Republican senators demanded a "full accounting" of all the U.S. military equipment left in Afghanistan. Amid the chaos of the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan as the U.S. ends its longest war and withdraws, a few key questions remain — including what life will be like under the new regime and what will happen to vulnerable Afghans trying to leave.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson says UK would work with Taliban if ‘necessary’ as Afghanistan evacuation continues

Boris Johnson has said he would work with the Taliban insurgency if necessary to “find a solution” for Afghanistan, as the government navigates “formidable” challenges in evacuating people from Kabul.The prime minister also sought to defend Dominic Raab, the under-fire foreign secretary who has faced a litany of questions over his handling of the crisis, insisting he “absolutely” had confidence in the cabinet minister.Following a fourth emergency session of Cobra, Mr Johnson said he wanted to assure people that “political and diplomatic efforts to find a solution for Afghanistan” will continue, including “working with the Taliban, of course, if...
Middle EastThe Independent

ISIS claim responsibility for rocket attack on Kabul airport

Islamic State claimed responsibility for a rocket attack on Kabul airport on Monday, the group's Nasher News said on its Telegram channel. "By the grace of God Almighty, the soldiers of the Caliphate targeted Kabul International Airport with six Katyusha rockets," it said. US anti-missile defences intercepted as many as...
Afghanistankdal610.com

UK says evacuation window at Kabul airport unlikely to be extended

LONDON (Reuters) -Western governments are unlikely to extend the evacuation window to allow their citizens and Afghans more time to fly out of Kabul airport, Britain’s defence minister Ben Wallace said. U.S. President Joe Biden will face pressure to extend an Aug. 31 deadline to evacuate thousands seeking to flee...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

More than 10,000 evacuated in UK airlift from Afghanistan, says Boris Johnson

The number of people evacuated from Afghanistan by British troops has topped 10,000 over the past 13 days, Boris Johnson has announced.The figure was passed as president Joe Biden triggered a final desperate scramble to leave the country by refusing to budge on his 31 August deadline for the withdrawal of US troops.It is thought that as little as 48 hours may remain for evacuation flights before the priority of the UK operation switches to getting the 1,000 strong British military contingent, diplomats and other officials out of the country.The prime minister paid tribute to the work of UK servicemen...
Worldpcn-channel.com

Boris Johnson confirms deaths of British nationals in Kabul attack

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reacted to the confirmation that two British adults and the child of British nationals were among those killed in the Kabul airport terror attack on Thursday. He said ‘our thoughts today are very much with their family and their loved ones’.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

We didn’t want to leave Afghanistan this way, Boris Johnson says

Boris Johnson has spoken of his regret at the manner of withdrawal from Afghanistan, telling the public: "We would not have wished to leave in this way".In a statement released after the evacuation of the last UK personnel, the prime minister suggested his hand had been forced by the US – as he promised to "engage with the Taliban" on the basis of their actions.Mr Johnson dangled the possibility of diplomatic recognition and unfrozen bank accounts for Afghanistan's new de facto rulers – if they respected the rights of women and girls, swore off harbouring international terror groups, and...
WorldThe Independent

The Taliban has taken Afghanistan – but can it keep control?

To anyone else, he was a nondescript middle-aged Afghan man driving a 20-year-old Toyota Corolla along the highway from Baghlan to Mazar-i-Sharif. But to the Taliban scouts and operatives watching the road that day in 2019, he was special. They somehow knew he was a senior officer of the Afghan National Directorate of Security—the Kabul government’s intelligence branch.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson tells troops: ‘We’ll be forever grateful’ you kept UK safe from Afghan terror for two decades

Boris Johnson has told troops and veterans that Britain will be “forever grateful” and that it was not down to “chance or good fortune” that the UK had been safe from attacks launched from Afghanistan for 20 years.In an open letter, the Prime Minister said he had been “lost in admiration for the heroic efforts of everyone” involved in Operation Pitting, the evacuation efforts to remove UK nationals and Afghan allies from Kabul airport.Writing as the operation came to an end, with the last military and diplomatic personnel leaving Kabul on Saturday, Mr Johnson said: “There has been nothing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy