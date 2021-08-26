Far West volume wave crests in first half

Seasonally adjusted construction employment in July trailed the February 2020 level in 36 states, exceeded it in 14 states, and was unchanged in the District of Columbia, according to AGC’s analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data posted today. (February 2020 was the month in which employment peaked nationally before plunging during widespread shutdowns in March and April 2020.) Texas lost the most construction jobs since February 2020 (-56,200 jobs or -7.2%), followed by New York (-52,600, -13%), California (-35,100, -3.8%), and Louisiana (-2,100, -15%). Louisiana recorded the largest percentage loss, followed by Wyoming (-14%, -3,100 jobs) and New York. Utah added the most jobs (7,900, 6.9%), followed by North Carolina (5,700, 2.4%) and Idaho (4,500, 8.2%). Idaho added the highest percentage, followed by South Dakota (7.5%, 1,800) Utah, and Rhode Island (4.9%, 1,000). For the month, construction employment declined in 18 states, increased in 30 states, and held steady in Kansas, Tennessee, and D.C. North Carolina added the most construction jobs from June to July (4,300, 1.8%), followed by New Jersey (4,000, 2.7%) and Illinois (3,700, 1.7%). The largest monthly percentage increases occurred in New Jersey and Connecticut (1,500 jobs), followed by South Carolina (2.4%, 2,600) and Wyoming (2.1%, 400). Colorado lost the most construction jobs for the month (-1,600, -0.9%), followed by losses of 1,500 jobs in Pennsylvania (-0.6%), Texas (-0.2%), and Oklahoma (-1.9%). New Hampshire had the largest percentage loss (-2.2%, -600 jobs), followed by 1.9% losses in Oklahoma and Arkansas (-1,000 jobs). (BLS reports combined totals for mining, logging, and construction in D.C., Delaware and Hawaii. Because there are few, if any, mining and logging jobs in these locations, AGC treats the levels and changes as solely construction employment.)