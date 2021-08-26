Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Which countries are on the red list? Full list

By Helen Coffey and Joanna Whitehead
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j7hMo_0bdlPwS900

From 17 May, international travel was given the official go-ahead in Britain by the Global Travel Taskforce , subject to a traffic light system.

The rules mean each country or region is classified as red, amber or green, with restrictions of varying severity to match. The government has also introduced a “green watchlist” to identify which countries are most at risk of moving from green to amber.

But which destinations are high risk and what are the rules? Here’s everything you need to know.

Which countries are on the red list?

The government has mandated hotel quarantine for Britons returning from high-risk or “red list” countries to stop new coronavirus infections and variants of concern entering the UK.

According to transport secretary Grant Shapps, red list countries are “those which should not be visited except in the most extreme of circumstances”.

Here’s the full list after the latest reshuffle of the traffic light travel lists on 26 August:

  • Afghanistan
  • Angola
  • Argentina
  • Bangladesh
  • Bolivia
  • Botswana
  • Brazil
  • Burundi
  • Cape Verde
  • Chile
  • Colombia
  • Costa Rica
  • Cuba
  • Democratic Republic of Congo
  • Dominican Republic
  • Ecuador
  • Egypt
  • Eritrea
  • Eswatini
  • Ethiopia
  • French Guiana
  • Georgia
  • Guyana
  • Haiti
  • Indonesia
  • Kenya
  • La Réunion
  • Lesotho
  • Malawi
  • Maldives
  • Mayotte
  • Mexico
  • Mongolia
  • Montenegro
  • Mozambique
  • Myanmar
  • Namibia
  • Nepal
  • Oman
  • Pakistan
  • Panama
  • Paraguay
  • Peru
  • Philippines
  • Rwanda
  • Seychelles
  • Sierra Leone
  • Somalia
  • South Africa
  • Sri Lanka
  • Sudan
  • Suriname
  • Tanzania
  • Thailand
  • Trinidad and Tobago
  • Tunisia
  • Turkey
  • Uganda
  • Uruguay
  • Venezuela
  • Zambia
  • Zimbabwe

The list was originally 30 countries long when hotel quarantine first came into effect on 15 February. Additional countries have since been added, and the full list is now comprised of 62 destinations after two places were added on 26 August, with changes coming into effect on 30 August at 4am.

The most recent additions were Thailand and Montenegro.

What determines whether a country is high risk?

As the move to use quarantine hotels is primarily in response to new variants of concern of Covid-19, it’s likely that a country will be deemed “high risk” if one of the variants of concern has been identified and is prevalent there.

As well as the UK’s own Kent variant, named B.1.1.7, other mutations have been found in South Africa (1.351), Brazil (P.1) and India (B.1.617.2). This last, known as the Delta variant, is up to 60 per cent more transmissible than the Kent mutation and is already prevalent in the UK. The Beta variant has also been identified as a concern, with France previously put into its own special “amber plus” category in response to this mutation being detected there. The country was moved back to the amber list in the following travel review.

Read more: Who pays for hotel quarantine and how long will it last?

According to the second Global Travel Taskforce report, published on 9 April, the key factors in assessing a country’s risk factor are its rate of infection, the prevalence of variants of concern and the progress of its vaccination programme. Reliability of data and genomic sequencing capability are also taken into account.

Where will high risk travellers stay and how will they get there?

A number of hotels have been contracted for the mandatory quarantine for all red list arrivals. Bath Road, which runs parallel to the runway at London Heathrow airport, has been dubbed “Isolation Row”.

Travellers are privately “escorted” to their quarantine hotel upon arrival.

Fines of up to £10,000 apply to arrivals who fails to undergo the stipulated hotel quarantine, while people who misrepresent their travel history on the passenger locator forms face up to 10 years in prison.

Travellers must finance the quarantine themselves, at a cost of £2,285 per person for those travelling alone, which includes 10 days' (11 nights') room and board. Additional people in the same hotel room pay less. The second person pays only £1,430, with further discounts for children aged five-12: £325 each. It’s free for children under five.

How long is quarantine?

The current quarantine for all red list arrivals into the UK is 10 days and 11 nights.

What about all other arrivals?

Unvaccinated adult travellers from countries on the amber list need to self-isolate for 10 days at home and take two PCR tests on days two and eight of self-isolation, with the chance of early release in England if they pay for another test after five days.

For travellers returning from countries on the green list, there is no need to quarantine on return, but a pre-booked post-arrival PCR test will be needed. It must be taken on the day of arrival (“day zero”), the day after (”day one”) or the following day (“day two”).

Under 18s and travellers from the UK, US or EU who have received their second vaccine jab at least 14 days prior to departure can forgo quarantine when entering the UK from amber countries, instead following the same relaxed protocols as green list arrivals.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

226K+
Followers
104K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Shapps
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Africa Travel#European Union#Haiti#Uk#Britons#French#Eu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
International Travel
Country
India
Country
U.K.
Country
South Africa
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Brazil
Related
TravelThrillist

CDC Adds 6 More Countries to Its 'Avoid Travel' List, Including the Bahamas

With COVID-19 numbers rising across the globe, the CDC and U.S. State Department have been updating their travel advisory list. Last week, the agencies added Montenegro, Turkey, Dominica, and Jersey (a British island) as Level 4 destinations, joining other "very high" transmission rate zones. On August 23, the CDC bumped...
TravelIdaho8.com

CDC adds 16 destinations to ‘very high’ Covid-19 travel risk list

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added 16 destinations to its “very high” Covid-19 risk level on Monday, including Greece, Ireland and the US Virgin Islands. According to the CDC, a risk designation of “Level 4: Covid-19 Very High” means people should avoid travel to these locations. Those...
TravelPosted by
BoardingArea

COVID Test for Return Travel Is Stupid

Last March, I wrote Describe Trump’s Travel Ban: It’s Stupid. Today I use the word stupid again to describe the US’s requirement that travelers returning from abroad need to present a negative COVID test taken no more than 72 hours from the date of travel. Next week, I am going to Colombia (see Don’t Route Via Panama), the next step in my IQKhameleon odyssey. Colombia, like North Korea, is on the Level 4, Do Not Travel List (see North Korea – Level 4: Do Not Travel). This means that COVID is hanging out on every street corner, every bar, and every crevice. If by some chance, I can’t outrun its menacing ways like Barry Sanders (see Barry Sanders Reveals Breakthrough Case), I won’t be able to return to the US until I produce a negative test. Here’s why that is stupid:
WorldPosted by
The Independent

What time is the travel announcement expected today?

Three weeks after the last update, the government announced the latest changes to the “traffic light” travel system today, 26 August, at 5.30pm.Transport Secret Grant Shapps tweeted the additions and movements on the list this afternoon.We've updated our travel lists further cautiously easing international travel. You can view the full list on https://t.co/vFhJND6yV2, with changes coming into force from Monday 30 August at 4am.— Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) August 26, 2021The Department for Transport (DfT) decides which countries are “safe” enough from the risk of arrivals reimporting coronavirus infections to join its hallowed green list, from where travellers...
WorldTelegraph

Caribbean set for red list as travel experts warn of scramble home

Four Caribbean and African holiday destinations are at risk of UK travel bans being imposed this week, sparking a scramble by holidaymakers to return to avoid hotel quarantine, an analysis suggests. Jamaica, St Lucia, Dominica and Morocco have seen rising Covid rates that put them on course to be red-listed...
WorldBBC

Covid travel: Seven locations moved to Covid travel green list

Canada and Denmark are among seven countries moving to the green list in the latest changes to Covid restrictions. Thailand and Montenegro are being added to the UK government's red list - meaning they are considered to be among the highest-risk destinations. Finland, the Azores, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Lithuania are...
Public HealthWashington Post

Iceland has been a vaccination success. Why is it seeing a coronavirus surge?

The island nation that has been praised for its coronavirus response and its world-leading vaccination rate is now seeing its highest levels of infection since the start of the pandemic. Just one month after the government scrapped all covid-19 restrictions, masks, social distancing and capacity limits have returned. And U.S....
Travelmarketresearchtelecast.com

EU will debate whether to reimpose covid travel restrictions to the US

(Bloomberg) – The European Union will discuss Thursday whether to re-implement travel restrictions for visitors from the United States in the face of the increase in new cases of coronavirus. Slovenia, which holds the rotating presidency of the EU and is currently responsible for launching an assessment of countries authorized...
U.S. Politicstravelmole.com

US travel ban could continue until November

The US could keep its borders closed off to UK and European visitors until after Thanksgiving in November. This is the pessimistic view of airline industry leaders as airlines contemplate shrinking transatlantic flight schedules ahead of the winter season. The Telegraph reports one major airline will push back plans to...
Worldtravelingformiles.com

It’s Vitally Important For Europe To Ban US Travelers (Apparently)

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.
Worldcaribbeannationalweekly.com

Jamaica Among Several Countries To Be Placed On UK Travel ‘Red List’

Due to rising Covid-19 infections in several countries, including Jamaica, the UK Government is set to put in place heavy restrictions on travel. The news is expected to be announced by the UK government later this week, according to UK news outlets as many UK citizens prepare for winter travel.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Americans traveling to EU will face new Covid curbs as US set to be removed from ‘safe travel’ list

Americans traveling to the European Union will soon face additional Covid restrictions as the United States is set to be removed from the “safe travel” list.The procedure to remove the US from the EU’s list has already begun, diplomats told Reuters on Friday. The update to the travel restrictions would also see Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia removed from the safe travel list.The restrictions, which would apply to citizens traveling to any of the 27 nations, would go into effect on Monday, according to the report, as long as no EU country objects.The discussion of whether to reimpose Covid...
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

How to get the EU Green Pass as an American Citizen

The European Union has instituted a Green Pass, a digital and/or paper form that will allow free movement for those people within its borders that are vaccinated against Covid-19. This pass will allow you to enter museums, eat indoors at restaurants, check-in to hotels, and more. Currently, this Green Pass...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

New Covid variant detected in South Africa has already been found in England as scientists warn it is the 'most mutated variant so far'

A coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa 'could be more infectious' than other mutations and have the potential to 'evade vaccines', scientists have said. The C.1.2 strain, which is linked to 'increased transmissibility', is more mutations away from the original virus seen in Wuhan, experts at South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform said.
LifestyleTravelPulse

Officials Weigh the Cost of Closing EU’s Borders to American Tourists

European Union (E.U.) officials are set to meet today for discussions about whether to reimpose a ban on American tourists, given the downward trajectory of epidemiological conditions in the U.S. The bloc had only recently reopened to non-essential travelers from the U.S. in June, when the U.S. met its criteria...

Comments / 0

Community Policy