The latest traffic light reshuffle will see seven new countries and territories added to the UK government’s green list of travel destinations: Canada, Denmark, Finland, Switzerland, Lithuania, Liechtenstein and the Azores islands, an autonomous region of Portugal.

The changes were announced by the UK government in the latest travel update on 26 August, and will take effect from 4am on 30 August .

These additions bring the green list to 43 territories in total. No destinations have been downgraded from green to amber.

Those returning to the UK from these “safe” destinations, which carry a lower risk of Covid reimportation, can forgo self-isolation, but still have to present a negative Covid test before departure to the UK and a post-arrival PCR test within two days of entering the country.

Here’s everything you need to know about what’s on the green list.

Which countries are on the green list now?

There are now 43 nations on the green list:

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Australia

Austria

The Azores

Barbados

Bermuda

British Antarctic Territory

British Indian Ocean Territory

Brunei

Bulgaria

Canada

Cayman Islands

Croatia

Denmark

Dominica

Falkland Islands

Faroe Islands

Finland

Germany

Gibraltar

Grenada

Hong Kong

Iceland

Israel and Jerusalem

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Madeira

Malta

Montserrat

New Zealand

Norway

Pitcairn Islands

Romania

South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands

Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

Singapore

Slovenia

Slovakia

Switzerland

Taiwan

Turks and Caicos Islands

16 of these destinations are currently on the green watchlist , meaning they are at risk of being downgraded to amber at any time.

