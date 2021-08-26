Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Wait, How Many Days Was Zendaya Actually On The Set Of Dune?

By Dirk Libbey
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dune is a story that is full of characters. The universe created by Frank Herbert has dozens of important names that fans need to keep track of, and figuring out how to balance them all is potentially one of the more difficult things about turning Dune from a book into a movie. In the end, some characters are likely to not get much screen time, but it turns out Zendaya may get a lot less than even we thought, as she was only on the set for a very brief period of time.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
34K+
Followers
25K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Herbert
Person
Zendaya
Person
Denis Villeneuve
Person
Timothée Chalamet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dune#Empire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Dune Sequel Will Make Zendaya’s Chani The Main Character

There’s an awful lot riding on Denis Villenueve’s Dune, and it’s hardly been lost on the filmmaker that the decision to send the epic sci-fi to HBO Max the same day it hits theaters is going to affect the movie’s commercial performance. Based on all of the footage we’ve seen so far, it demands to be seen on the biggest screen possible, but there are also no guarantees the theatrical industry will be on an upward trajectory by the time it premieres on October 22nd.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Dune: Zendaya Will Be The Focal Point in Part 2 Plus 14 New HQ Images

It's still very much up in the air whether or not Dune is going to find an audience, but Warner Bros. and Legendary are still making the push. However, that means that director Denis Villeneuve is starting to talk about the fact that this is only the movie's first half. Dune as a book is massive, and there really wasn't any way they were going to tell the whole story in one go. If we do get that second part, one of the things we can expect is a change of protagonists. Paul is very much the protagonist of the first movie, but the second would focus much more on Chani, played by Zendaya, explained Villeneuve in an interview with Italian magazine Il Venerdì di Repubblica (via Collider).
Moviesmxdwn.com

Zendaya to Play Protagonist in ‘Dune’ Sequel

The director of the upcoming sci-fi epic Dune, Denis Villeneuve, has revealed his plan for an immediate follow-up to the film, with Disney Channel star and MCU Spider-Man actress Zendaya’s character Chani becoming the central focus. The first film is set to release this fall, in addition to Zendaya, Dune stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Jason Mamoa, and Javier Bardem, amongst others.
Moviesmxdwn.com

Zendaya to Have a Larger Role in ‘Dune’ Sequel

The director of the upcoming sci-fi epic Dune, Denis Villeneuve, has revealed his plan for an immediate follow-up to the film, with Disney Channel star and MCU Spider-Man actress Zendaya’s character Chani becoming a larger focus. The first film is set to release this fall, in addition to Zendaya, Dune stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Jason Mamoa, and Javier Bardem, amongst others.
CelebritiesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Dune stars Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya head to Arrakis in these exclusive new images

Since wowing filmgoers with his suffocatingly tense action crime drama Sicario, Denis Villeneuve has proven himself as Hollywood’s smartest director of spectacular science-fiction, first with Arrival and then with Blade Runner 2049. So who better to take on Frank Herbert’s Dune, the Holy Grail of sci-fi literature that influenced everything from Star Wars to Game Of Thrones?
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Dune: Who are the Fremen? Here are the characters of Zendaya and Javier Bardem

MRT’s The Path to Dune continues with exclusive content on director Denis Villeneuve’s highly anticipated adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi novel. Our first focus House Atreides This week, we focus on the Fremen, a unique, rebellious community of the desert planet Arrakis. Dune takes place thousands of years in the...
MoviesPosted by
96.7 KISS FM

Sorry, There’s No Extended Villeneuve Cut of ‘Dune’

Dune director Denis Villeneuve has confirmed that there is no four-to-six-hour cut of the sci-fi epic, and that the only version that will ever be released is the one coming to theaters. Recently, actor Jason Momoa went on the record to express his hope for an extended cut of the film, spurring rumors that such a director’s cut actually did exist. However, Villeneuve shut down those rumors during an interview with La Presse.
MoviesComicBook

Dune Star Reveals They Were Only on Set for Four Days

We're just a matter off weeks away from the debut of Dune, and fans are undeniably excited to see Denis Villeneuve's take on the iconic Frank Herbert novel. One of the biggest selling points of the film has been its star-studded ensemble cast, many of whom have already praised the director's work on the blockbuster. The latest to do so is Zendaya, who will be playing Chani in the upcoming film, and who — while speaking with Empire, revealed that she was only on set for the film for four days.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Zendaya Only Shot Four Days On “Dune”

While filmmaker Denis Villeneuve added extra scenes in for her, and while the marketing uses her heavily, don’t expect Zendaya to have much screen time in the upcoming film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi novel “Dune”. The “Spider-Man” actress has the role of Chani, the Fremen love interest of Paul...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

House Harkonnen character promos for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune

Earlier this month we got a batch of character promos for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune showcasing House Atreides, and now its the turn of House Harkonnen with promos for Stellan Skarsgard’s Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, David Dastmalchian’s Piter De Vries, and Dave Bautista’s Glossu ‘Beast’ Rabban; take a look here…. A mythic...
Video GamesDen of Geek

Link Tank: Are Physical Video Game Discs and Cartridges a Thing of the Past?

Are physical game discs/cartridges officially going the way of the dodo?. “So here’s something strange: It’s been nearly 10 months since the PS5 launched and I have yet to buy or even hold a physical PS5 game. I have plenty of PS5 games, sure, but they are all digital. Compared to every previous console I’ve owned, this feels so weird. But it’s not too surprising, either.”
No Film School

NOTA Leader John Fithian Might Have Found a Way to Save Cinema

The struggle to keep cinema alive after the pandemic is an ongoing battle, but maybe there is a solution to end this streaming war. This year’s gathering at CinemaCon was a little somber as theater owners from across the globe gathered to watch exclusive peeks of upcoming films. The post-COVID-19 rebound has not been what theater owners were expecting, leaving many theaters boarding up their doors as ticket sales stay low.
TV & VideosCosmopolitan

Love Island: Here's how many votes the finalists actually got

In Monday (August 23) night's final, we saw Millie Court and Liam Reardon crowned the winners of Love Island 2021, beating Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran, Faye Winter and Teddy Soares and Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruikshank. Some viewers were divided over the results, with others suspecting it must have...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Jurassic World: Dominion’s Sam Neill Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Taking Funny Jabs At Merchandise

When you have any major movie blockbuster, you can be sure that merchandise will be hitting the stores even before the movie does. There's nothing wrong with that. While merchandise can certainly get out of hand, people want toys and posters and whatever else to help commemorate their favorite movie. Sometimes that merchandise can be really cool, but sometimes, it gets a little weird, or in the case of one piece of LEGO merch that Jurassic World: Dominion co-star Sam Neill recently discovered, possibly a little insulting.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Hugh Jackman Apologizes for 'Breaking the Internet' with Wolverine and Kevin Feige Photos

There is very little that can get the internet talking like pictures of certain actors hinting at their involvement in new Marvel projects. Ryan Reynolds goes viral at the merest hint of some Deadpool 3 news being on the horizon. Tom Holland just has to breathe in the direction of a social media post for everything to believe that the long-awaited but not forthcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is about to drop. Last month, it was Hugh Jackman posting an image of himself with Marvel boss Kevin Feige and a piece of fan art by Bosslogic that "broke the internet" and sent fans into a frenzy of speculation about his possible inclusion in an upcoming project as Wolverine.
Celebritiessoultracks.com

90s soul singer supreme, Sam Salter, dies at age 46

Today we say a sad goodbye to popular 90s soul singer Sam Salter, who has reportedly died at a far too young 46. No cause of death was released. As a young man, Salter was signed by Babyface and L.A. Reid for their LaFace label, and immediately scored hits with “After 12, Before 6” and the beautiful ballad “There You Are.”
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Will Smith is making a fool of himself again in the muscle war – and even wants you to laugh at him for it

The muscle war is a rock-hard plaster. Where thunder god Chris Hemsworth and DC hero Dwayne Johnson train for their roles, the space for newcomers remains as little as The Rocks patience with too light weights. Will Smith still tried his luck against Bicep King Johnson and seemed quite helpless. With his latest attempt the next embarrassment follows – but that’s exactly what Will Smith wants.

Comments / 0

Community Policy