While the Jordan 6-17-23 doesn’t boast the same popularity as propositions in the mainline Air Jordan series, it delivers a fresh approach to #23’s footwear legacy. Last seen in 2014, the model’s “Carmine” colorway is set to return soon, with all the original specifications that made it popular among casual and savvy fans alike. As its name suggests, the pair features design cues from the Air Jordan 6 and later models, the former currently celebrating its 30th anniversary and lending the titular tone. The accompanying styles lend their sole unit, tongue and profile cutouts to the experiment of a sneaker.