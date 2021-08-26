Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Gareth Southgate eyeing shot at World Cup glory after England’s Euro 2020 final loss

By Simon Peach
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TX0Lw_0bdlPT3C00

Gareth Southgate and his England players are looking to the future and next year’s shot at World Cup glory after the heart-breaking and “completely deflating” Euro 2020 final loss to Italy.

Having reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia and finished third at the following year’s Nations League the Three Lions made history on home soil over the summer.

Southgate’s side followed the heroes of 1966 in making it to just the country’s second major tournament final, but unlike Sir Alf Ramsey’s World Cup winners, they fell just short at the final hurdle.

England’s all-too familiar problem with penalties reared its head at the worst possible time, with Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all missing in an agonising shoot-out loss to Italy.

The trio were subjected to sickening racist abuse on social media following the final, which Southgate called “unforgivable” after a devastating night that also saw fan issues in and around Wembley.

Asked about the racist abuse of his players, Southgate said: “I think we discussed this the morning after the final so there’s not a lot to add in terms of my feelings on that initial reaction towards the players.

“But what has been heartening is to see the reaction in response to that, and I think that’s where the vast majority of people are.

“The country went on an incredible journey with the team, really, and I think we made a lot of strides in terms of not only what we did on the pitch, but affecting people’s thinking off the pitch as well.

“It was hugely disappointing for everybody involved. Every member of staff, every player to see what happened afterwards.

“Not only was the final hard – it’s hard to lose a final anyway but with that and the trouble at the ground, everything just felt completely deflating.

“But there has been an incredible counter reaction to that and I think that shows where we are heading as a country and where ultimately we will get to.

“That’s going to take some time but the types of response in a positive way that we’ve seen, show everybody the way forward, really.”

The boos aimed at England players when taking the knee before matches diminished as the tournament wore on.

But the racist online abuse of his players highlighted the issues prevalent in society, with Rashford, Sancho and Saka offered support by the England set-up.

“I was in touch with all three of them in the days after the final and we’ve then been in touch with their clubs as well, and other people at the FA have also been involved in that,” Southgate said.

“So, I think they know there’s support if they need but also they’re very keen to move on.

“You know, they’ve got a fresh season, they’ve got fresh challenges.

“They’re all very exciting young players with a lot of exciting times ahead of them and they were all part of an amazing experience across the summer.

“So, yeah, I understand the question, but I think for them, they’re very much looking forward.”

Southgate still seemed a little downtrodden as he spoke to the media after unveiling his squad for September’s World Cup qualifiers against Hungary, Andorra and Poland.

The England boss knows getting to Qatar next year is not a given with the competition in Group I but, having pored over the Euros with his staff shortly after the tournament, is confident about the future.

“We know we were the youngest team in the last 16,” Southgate added.

“We were the least experienced in terms of international caps and so there is no doubt that individually these players are going to improve and continue to improve.

“That has got to be our aim as a team as well.

“We have learned a huge amount from the wins we have had and from the disappointment of the World Cup semi-final and the final this time.

“But we are obviously a lot closer than we have been for a long time.”

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

231K+
Followers
106K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Marcus Rashford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League Cup#England#Uk#Nations League#Fa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
Country
Poland
Country
U.K.
Country
Hungary
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SoccerThe Guardian

Southgate tells players to stay humble as England prepare for Andorra

Gareth Southgate has stressed the importance of humility in victory to his England squad and of not angering rival players or crowds as he urged them to seize every moment in the countdown to the Qatar World Cup, beginning with Sunday’s qualifier against Andorra at Wembley. The manager was delighted...
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp hopes to have caught Gareth Southgate’s eye

Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp is not getting carried away with his impressive start to the season, but hopes to have caught the eye of Gareth Southgate. The England manager was at Molineux to see Spurs beat Wolves 1-0 and Skipp, playing in a midfield three with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Dele Alli, was an important part of a gritty and resolute performance.
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Gareth Southgate: I received more abuse for vaccine support than Euro 2020 final

Gareth Southgate says he received more abuse for an advertisement encouraging young people to get the Covid-19 vaccination than anything else in the summer, including the Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.The England manager was conducting a press conference to announce his squad for September’s World Cup qualifiers, and admitted that the vociferousness of the response had made him think twice about getting so involved in the discussion. Southgate also discussed the general issue of vaccine take-up among professional footballers, and said it was his understanding that it had been “varied” across English clubs.“I’m not going to get too involved...
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Gareth Southgate unlikely to ring changes as England begin post-Euro 2020 action

Gareth Southgate will name his first England squad since Euro 2020 on Thursday, with Mason Greenwood and Trent Alexander-Arnold expected to get the nod after missing the summer run to the final.Just 46 days on from the crushing shoot-out loss to Italy in the European Championship showpiece, the Three Lions boss will select his squad for next month’s World Cup qualifiers.England’s Qatar 2022 qualification triple-header starts with a trip to Hungary on 2 September, before hosting Andorra in their first Wembley match since the final and then heading out to Poland.Southgate’s selection for the Group I fixtures is expected...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Harry Kane will have ‘clear focus’ with England after future decided, Gareth Southgate insists

England manager Gareth Southgate believes captain Harry Kane will have a “clear focus” when he joins up with Three Lions next week after his club future was decided on Wednesday.Tottenham striker Kane was a summer-long target for Premier League champions Manchester City until he pledged his future to Spurs in a social media post earlier in the week.The 28-year-old captained England to the final of Euro 2020, where they lost on penalties to Italy, and was included in Southgate’s squad for the upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Hungary, Andorra and Poland despite not starting any of Tottenham’s first...
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

England boss Gareth Southgate happy to wait to decide his future

Gareth Southgate says contract extension talks can wait as the England manager put all his post-Euros energy into reaching next year’s World Cup.Just 46 days after the heart-breaking penalty shoot-out loss to Italy at Wembley, the Three Lions boss was back at St George’s Park to name his 25-man squad for September’s qualification triple-header.Leeds striker Patrick Bamford was the only uncapped player selected for the matches against Hungary, Andorra and Poland as England look to take a giant stride towards Qatar 2022.World Cup qualification is Southgate’s sole focus right now, meaning talks over a new contract beyond next winter’s tournament...
UEFAPosted by
The Independent

Gareth Southgate focusing on England rather than potential issues in Hungary

England manager Gareth Southgate insists the focus should be on tackling racism at home rather than any potential issues that may lie ahead in Budapest.Hungary will play their next two UEFA-sanctioned home matches behind closed doors after being charged with racist and homophobic offences by the governing body, with a third game suspended, following abuse from the stands during Euro 2020.The supporter ban does not cover Thursday’s clash against England, though, with World Cup qualifiers played under FIFA jurisdiction, and the Puskas Arena is set to have more than 60,000 home fans in attendance as England’s followers have not been...
UEFATelegraph

Gareth Southgate slams 'dinosaurs' that racially abused England players in Hungary

Gareth Southgate said the onus is now entirely with Fifa and Uefa to tackle racism as there is "no more" his players can do on the issue after yet more abuse in Hungary. On a night in which Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham faced monkey chants in Budapest, the England manager added that fans still booing players for taking the knee were "dinosaurs".
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Gareth Southgate compares England’s attacking balance with Chelsea and Liverpool style

Gareth Southgate has rejected the argument that England are too defensive a side, and likened their structure to Chelsea and Liverpool.The Euro 2020 final naturally dominated much of the discussion in the build-up to the restart of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, as well as the potential reasons for ultimately falling short. It was put to Southgate that England remain too cautious - especially given the talent in the squad - but he insisted their approach is in keeping with the top level of club football, and that the team plays “good football”.“I’m always looking at Chelsea who are the...
SoccerSkySports

Hungary vs England: The journey starts again for Gareth Southgate's side

After the highs and lows of England's memorable Euro 2020 campaign, the journey starts all over again for Gareth Southgate's side as they resume their World Cup qualifying campaign against Hungary on Thursday. The road to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar resumes as England prepare for their first international...
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

England’s Jack Grealish earns Gareth Southgate praise for performance in Hungary

Gareth Southgate praised Jack Grealish after bringing the £100million man into his England team for Thursday’s comfortable World Cup qualification victory in Hungary On a night marred by racism from the Puskas Arena stands, the Three Lions kept their heads and ran out 4-0 winners to maintain their winning start to Group I.Just 53 days on from the penalty shoot-out loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final, Southgate named 10 of the side who started at Wembley on July 11.A performance that pleased the boss 🙌— England (@England) September 3, 2021Grealish was the only player to come into the...
SportsPosted by
newschain

Gareth Southgate expecting England to get a ‘fantastic reception’ at Wembley

Gareth Southgate expects his players to get the “fantastic reception” they deserve when England step out at Wembley for the first time since losing the Euro 2020 final. Nobody will forget the Three Lions’ run to just their second ever major tournament final, nor the heart-breaking manner in which their hopes were ended on penalties against Italy under the arch in July.
Soccer90min.com

England predicted lineup vs Andorra - World Cup qualifier

After battling to a 4-0 win over Hungary last time out, England will be able to take their foot off the gas slightly when minnows Andorra rock up to Wembley on Sunday. Gareth Southgate barely used his three substitutions against Hungary, suggesting he plans to rest his stars for this one and instead give a lot of his fringe players the chance to prove themselves ahead of the upcoming meeting with Poland.
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

Gareth Southgate hails ‘incredible maturity’ of England players in face of abuse

England boss Gareth Southgate has praised Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham for their handling of the racist abuse they were subjected to in Hungary.Sterling and Bellingham were targeted with monkey chants during Thursday night’s World Cup qualifier in Budapest, which England won 4-0.Asked about the pair at his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s qualifier against Andorra, Southgate said: “Unfortunately, I don’t know how many camps in the last four years but I seem to have been talking about this subject almost every time we have been together.HEADSTRONG. pic.twitter.com/mkVi1oLed6— Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) September 3, 2021“I can only reiterate that our...
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Gareth Southgate urges England squad players to take chance against Andorra

England boss Gareth Southgate is planning widespread changes against Andorra and has challenged his players to seize their opportunity with just five camps to go until the World Cup.The wounds from July’s Euro 2020 final loss to Italy remain raw but there is no time to wallow in self-pity given it is just 14 months until the winter tournament in Qatar gets under way.England have yet to qualify for the 2022 World Cup but Thursday’s victory amid disgraceful scenes in Hungary means they have a five-point gap over their nearest Group I rivals ahead of facing minnows Andorra.Southgate plans to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy