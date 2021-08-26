Bronx rapper makes waves through music, shares positive messages to community youth

Bronx rapper Butta Blocks is back to share his journey to success with News 12 and how he tries to positively influence the youth in his community.



Last time News 12 spoke with him, he was just launching his career. Now, he has released multiple songs and recently filmed his music videos on the west coast. Even through the COVID-19 pandemic, he kept moving.



Beyond the lyrics of his songs and his own career, Butta Blocks wants more for his community and the younger generation growing up in the Bronx. The Bronx rapper hopes to be that inspiration for other young people with big dreams.



He accomplishes that by doing "word of the day" videos where he sends encouraging messages to his fans.



"I hope the world gets better, the youth and we get people to come together more", Butta Blocks shares.

