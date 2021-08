Over the weekend, Selena Gomez was spotted singing to a hit by Ariana Grande in a video that was posted on TikTok. The two have never been featured on a track together but this isn't the first time Grande and Gomez have shown love for one another. Last year, Grande sent over bouquets of flowers in the shape of ice cream cones after the "Kill Em With Kindness" singer dropped her single with K-Pop group BLACKPINK, "Ice Cream."