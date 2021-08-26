Cancel
VIDEO: Sneak Peek of La Creperie de Paris in EPCOT!

By Kelly Oliveros
disneyfoodblog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA whole bunch of things will be taking place on October 1st, 2021 — the day on which the 50th Anniversary celebrations will kick off. Over at EPCOT, October 1st will mark the start of a new fireworks show, the opening of Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, and the opening of La Creperie de Paris! If you’re a big fan of eating new treats in the parks then you may be very excited about the opening of this new crepe spot. Want to get a sneak peek inside and a special look at some of the items you’ll be able to get there? Then we’ve got just the video for you!

