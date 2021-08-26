Cancel
Real Housewives of Potomac Midseason Trailer Teases Trouble In Multiple Marriages & A Food Fight Between Candiace Dillard And Mia Thornton

I say a prayer of gratitude every Sunday when I remember that I am blessed to be able to watch another episode of the Real Housewives of Potomac. It’s literally the ultimate cure to the Sunday Scaries. And the ladies get better and better every episode. I could watch Karen Huger and Gizelle Bryant on a constant loop. Or a full episode of Candiace Dillard’s shady confessionals. No other ladies in the Real Housewives universe are doing it like them. Potomac is the moment.

And now that Season 6 is several episodes in , Bravo dropped a midseason trailer for RHOP that’s even more explosive, E! Online reports. We’ll see the Grande Dame and Ray Huger renew their vows in an attempt to break the Bravo curse. And while Karen and Ray are on a high in their marriage, the same can’t be said for the other relationships.

Wendy Osefo is still dealing with Eddie Osefo side baby rumors . And not letting up on her defense against the green-eyed bandits, and rightly so. Juan Dixon and Robyn Dixon also have trouble in paradise, with old wounds from their marriage coming back to haunt them. Ashley Darby and Michael Darby haven’t been sleeping in the same bed apparently, and we know Michael (allegedly) likes to stray. Sidenote: Why is Micky Darby still on my SCREEN IN THE FIRST PLACE??? Come on Ashley drop his ass already.

Mia Thornton also continues to go all-in her first season. She gets in a food fight with Candiace , with the ladies throwing salad back and forth at one another. It’s iconic already. And viewers get to learn more about her hubby Gordon Thornton , who is quite the character from the looks of it. Also, Chris Bassett and Michael have unfinished business from last season that bleeds into Karen and Ray’s big ceremony. Because what’s an RHOP party without a little brawl? And to put it in the words of CandeeGal, it’s “the whitest privilege” ever. I’m channeling Askale Davis with my shook face right now.

The teaser also shows Karen throwing a tantrum after getting a COVID-19 vaccine. An iconic Candypants cry in a folded napkin. And the Grande Dame jumping out of a massive cake. What more could you ask for? Let’s hope this RHOP never ends. And that Nicki Minaj will be the one to recap the season at the upcoming reunion.

Watch the trailer below.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF THE RHOP MIDSEASON TRAILER? WHAT ARE YOU MOST EXCITED TO SEE THIS SEASON?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

