Live Updates: ISIS-K Behind Kabul Attack That Killed Dozens. Biden Vows Revenge

wpr.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo explosions, one just outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul and another at the nearby Baron Hotel, killed dozens of people Thursday. Among them were 13 U.S. service members, including 11 U.S. Marines and one Navy corpsman. An Islamic State affiliate says it was behind the attacks, which came less than a day after the U.S. Embassy warned U.S. citizens to get out of the area.

Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
PBS NewsHour

Biden approval tumbles even though most Americans support Afghanistan exit

Nearly three-quarters of Americans agree that the United States’ involvement in Afghanistan was a failure, according to a new PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll. No matter their politics, generation, gender, race or income, most agreed it was time to end U.S. involvement in Afghanistan. While a majority disapproved of President Joe Biden’s handling of the withdrawal, there were deep divides on how it should have been done.
U.S. Politicsmediaite.com

Gripping Interview of American Woman Trapped in Afghanistan Despite Reaching Out to Biden State Dept: ‘What Hope Am I Supposed to Have Now?’

In an exclusive interview with Voice of America (VOA), a 24-year-old pregnant newlywed and California native recounts some of her incredible story of attempted escape during the fall of Afghanistan, and the Taliban’s armed answer to her American passport. Before the deadline for exit, White House press secretary Jen Psaki...
POTUSNew York Post

Afghan interpreter who saved Biden in Afghanistan is now stranded there

An Afghan interpreter who helped in the 2008 rescue of then-Sen. Joe Biden and two other senators from a valley in Afghanistan was among the thousands left behind as the commander-in-chief pulled US troops out of the embattled nation, leaving it in the hands of the Taliban. Mohammed, whose last...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Shore News Network

Biden Administration Officials Who ‘Did Absolutely Nothing’ To Help Girls Escape Taliban, evacuation team claims

A private evacuation team told the Daily Caller News Foundation exclusively that senior Biden administration officials they asked for help in getting people out of Afghanistan didn’t help at all. The team had contacted senior officials in the administration to help evacuate people from Afghanistan before the U.S. withdrawal, according...
Middle EastFOXBusiness

Who is funding ISIS-K, terror group behind the Kabul airport attack?

An offshoot of the Islamic State accused of orchestrating the deadly suicide attack outside the Kabul airport this week emerged six years ago, despite U.S.-led military efforts to squelch the group – and it has rapidly transformed into a dangerous global terror threat. The group, known as Islamic State Khorasan...
Militarywpr.org

The Final U.S. Military Plane Has Left Afghanistan As America's Longest War Ends

Pentagon officials have announced the last U.S. military plane has left Afghanistan, marking the end of America's longest war. President Biden praised the military for "their execution of the dangerous retrograde from Afghanistan as scheduled." Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke about the future of America's diplomatic engagement in Afghanistan.
Middle EastPosted by
Vice

What We Know About ISIS-K, the Group Behind the Deadly Kabul Attack

The two explosions that killed scores of people on Thursday, including at least 13 American service members and dozens of Afghans, outside Kabul’s international airport were directed at the Taliban as much as at the foreign forces controlling the airport. Thursday’s double suicide bombing threw the desperate race for the...
WorldPosted by
AFP

Taliban battle for Panjshir as US warns of Afghanistan civil war

Taliban fighters advanced deep into the last holdout province of Panjshir Sunday, as the top US general warned Afghanistan faces a wider civil war that would offer fertile ground for a resurgence of terrorism. Following their lightning-fast rout of Afghanistan's army last month -- and celebrations Monday when the last US troops flew out after 20 years of war -- the Taliban are seeking to crush resistance forces defending the mountainous Panjshir Valley. The Taliban are yet to finalise their new regime after rolling into Kabul three weeks ago at a speed that analysts say likely surprised even the hardline Islamists themselves. But top US General Mark Milley questioned whether they can consolidate power as they seek to shift from a guerrilla force to government.

