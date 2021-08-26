Live Updates: ISIS-K Behind Kabul Attack That Killed Dozens. Biden Vows Revenge
Two explosions, one just outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul and another at the nearby Baron Hotel, killed dozens of people Thursday. Among them were 13 U.S. service members, including 11 U.S. Marines and one Navy corpsman. An Islamic State affiliate says it was behind the attacks, which came less than a day after the U.S. Embassy warned U.S. citizens to get out of the area.www.wpr.org
