These 2021 Shoe Trends Are Here to Stay — For Now

By Conchita Widjojo
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
With summer rounding out its final weeks, certain shoe styles seen on celebrities and fashion influencers alike of late, prove each may be a closet staple for years to come.

From designer dad sandals to the everyday retro sneakers, these shoes provide practicality without sacrificing chic. Models like Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner have shown styles like loafers or simple cowboy boots are ideal for a seamless transition from day to night, and can even be worn into the colder months.

Here, WWD takes a look at all the 2021 shoe trends that are here to stay.

Dad Sandals

Since Chanel released its version of “dad sandals” in 2019, fashion lovers everywhere have taken to the style and turned it into one of Instagram’s most popular pieces of footwear. Despite its release date, the dad sandal didn’t reach its peak popularity until spring 2020, when most of the world was trapped in pandemic-induced lockdowns.

Owed to their popularity, the Chanel dad sandals have now been released in numerous colors and continue to be a go-to shoe. Models like Elsa Hosk and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and fashion bloggers like Camille Charrière and Chiara Ferragni have been seen sporting the now-iconic style.

Chunky Loafers

Though loafers have been popular for quite some time now thanks to fashion houses like Gucci, many have been opting for ones with chunkier soles in the last year. One of the brands that has helped the popularity of the chunky loafers is Prada. The style is sleek and simple and made from patent leather topped off with Prada’s logo.

Prada’s chunky loafers have been seen on the likes of Bella Hadid , Kendall Jenner , Hailey Bieber and Frankies Bikinis founder Francesca Aiello.

While Gucci brought back the practicality of an everyday loafer, it also created its own chunky version, with its signature horsebit detailing.

Cowboy Boots

Another style continuing to have a hot streak is cowboy boots, which proves boots don’t have to be for cold weather alone. Though cowboy boots have been around for ages, contemporary revamps, such as Isabel Marant’s crystal-embellished ones or Golden Goose’s signature star-spangled styles, have allowed for versatility in an everyday look, especially during the hotter months.

Dua Lipa and Kendall Jenner have been seen rocking Western style moments on their Instagram pages.

Kitten Heels

The days of sky-high heels are gone, and dainty kitten heels may be here over the long haul. As more choose comfort when it comes to footwear, the style made popular in the ‘60s by Audrey Hepburn and again in the ‘90s by Princess Diana and television characters like Carrie Bradshaw in “Sex and the City,” shorter heels are seeing their second wind.

One of the most popular styles that fueled the resurgence of kitten heels is Dior’s J’Adior Slingback Pump, first introduced in the label’s spring 2017 show in Paris.

Fashion influencers like Aimee Song and models like Kaia Gerber and Gigi Hadid often opt for a pair of simple kitten heels for their everyday looks. By Far is a shoe and accessories brand that has made kitten heels worn by Laura Harrier and influencer Matilda Djerf.

Retro Sneakers

Whether it’s a pair of Nike Air Force 1s, Air Jordans or colorful “dad sneakers,” retro sneakers have taken the ordinary everyday shoe to another level of edge.

Though white sneakers are still a staple in every closet, it doesn’t hurt to add a little more color and detailing to make your kicks the centerpiece of your entire look. Bella Hadid, for one, paired her white and red Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 550 sneakers with a simple bikini and coverup.

Gen Z Makeup Trends, Explained By Makeup Artists

The Key Eyewear Trends for 2021 Seen at Mido

Top 10 TikTok Skin Care Trends

WWD

WWD

